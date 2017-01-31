Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu

Must read

What's hot

Who will decide what a hate crime is?
0

One of these things is not like the other

by SB on January 31, 2017 at 3:30pm

Both of these Photos were taken after only one week in office.

One photo is of former President Barack Obama and the other is of President Donald Trump.

Do you notice anything different?

PHOTO-Gab

For those of you who (like me) noticed that the curtains were gold not red for Obama’s photo and wondered if the photo was photoshopped there is another explanation. It was his first week in office and unlike Trump, he didn’t move fast and get a lot done so they were still the same curtains from President Bush because he hadn’t changed them yet.

Bush_Oval_Office_phone_call

 

 

Been feeling guilty? Time to sort that out.
Click Here to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.

Tagged:
Print
61%
Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu