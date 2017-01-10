So asketh Wrongly Wrongson. But he doesn’t actually care as long as the bills get paid.

Is The Opportunity Party real or a Gareth Morgan vanity project? We should know the answer to that by Wednesday 1st of February as that is when the nominations for the Mt Albert by-election close. If Gareth is serious he will be a candidate in that by-election, if he isn’t serious he won’t be there. Gareth Morgan could be the anti-candidate that the electorate is looking to channel their Trump and Brexit frustrations into.

TOP will appeal to urban males who default vote to National because they’re made to feel guilty for having a penis inside the Labour or the Greens. That on its own is enough to peel voters off National, Greens and bring some of the disconnected million voters who don’t vote because of the poor choices on offer by the two major parties to give him 5%.

The disastrous decision by the Greens to run in Mt Albert builds an immediate platform during the news dead zone of February. If Morgan ran he could spend 4 weeks pumping TOP policy against Jacinda and Julie Anne Genter, showing up how safe their policies are in comparison to the far more radical ideas TOP has. It would give Gareth a huge platform and there’s even the remote possibility that he could come through the middle of Genter and Jacinda. Gareth could rightfully point out to the voters of Mt Albert that they already have Jacinda and Julie Anne in Parliament, so electing him would actually create something unique and send a very clear signal to Wellington that voters are sick of the same old same old. It’s an easy pitch and Gareth is a talented speaker. He has an opportunity to make TOP something unique, he just has to get his nomination in as late as possible to surprise the media.

– The Daily Blog