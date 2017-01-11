Satellites orbiting the earth take some cool photos sometimes

A fire burns through a field in Toshka, Egypt where corn, grain, and feed crops are produced. These fields were part of a large irrigation and agriculture project championed by Hosni Mubarak, wherein water from lake Nasser was used to irrigate new farmland in the Egyptian desert. Since its inception in 1997, only 10 percent of the planned land is in production.

Originally intended to relocate millions of Egyptians from overcrowded cities into a “New Nile Valley,” the project includes plans for hundreds of thousands of hectares of irrigated farmland. Like the lakes that formed in this region, this irrigation project relies upon water from the Nile River. The Toshka Project remains incomplete and the ambitious plan’s future is in question.