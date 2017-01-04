Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu

Must read

What's hot

Sir “Butch” Peter Leitch victim of a media-fuelled over-reaction
0

Our place

by Cameron Slater on January 4, 2017 at 3:30pm

Satellites take some awesome shots of the earth.

Luuq, Somalia rests in a large oxbow in the Jubba River. The city is currently a haven for hundreds of Somalia’s “internally displaced persons”. Shelters for these refugees appear to have been constructed after August 2014 — when the U. N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs mapped the area.

 

Image ©2016 Planet Labs, Inc. cc-by-sa 4.0.

 

Don't forget to give yourself the fast AD FREE Whaleoil experience! Click Here to subscribe to ad-free Whaleoil. (You'll be giving us a present too!)

Print
3%
Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu