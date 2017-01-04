Satellites take some awesome shots of the earth.
Luuq, Somalia rests in a large oxbow in the Jubba River. The city is currently a haven for hundreds of Somalia’s “internally displaced persons”. Shelters for these refugees appear to have been constructed after August 2014 — when the U. N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs mapped the area.
Image ©2016 Planet Labs, Inc. cc-by-sa 4.0.
Don't forget to give yourself the fast AD FREE Whaleoil experience! Click Here to subscribe to ad-free Whaleoil. (You'll be giving us a present too!)