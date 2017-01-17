Guest post: name withheld by request

Is the National Government going to make a statement about the Paris peace summit held on 15th January? Or is the English-led government now a no comment government?

Clearly the Theresa May led UK Government thinks the summit was a waste of time and have made a statement to that effect. The Hon Julie Bishop Australian Foreign minister made a statement declaring Australia is not in favour of the wording of the communication released by France.

Even John Kerry the retiring USA Foreign Secretary is being widely reported saying, no further action would be taken against Israel in a call to the Israeli Prime Minister.

From the New Zealand Government, nothing.

Does the Bill English no-comment-government now wish it had not supported UNSC resolution 2334? Or is it because in light of the Paris summit New Zealand now looks stupid when our allies are clearly backing away from the folly of the said resolution 2334?