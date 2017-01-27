Peter Thiel is off the hook, it’s Brian Tamaki’s turn for the lefty whingers to have a crack at.

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki has revealed himself as a passionate Trump supporter and hopes New Zealand will have a leader “like him” one day. Tamaki took to Facebook to blast United Future leader Peter Dunne, calling him a “rat” and a “pathetic specimen of a man”, following Dunne posting an open letter to Donald Trump criticising the US President. But Tamaki hailed Trump as a “true politician”.

Yeah, because he wins.

“It’s time for this “Rat” Peter Dunne to be turfed out of Parliament,” Tamaki wrote on his Facebook page. Insulting Dunne, as “a weak … pathetic specimen of a man,” Tamaki said “this sort of gutless politician is rife in our NZ politics and is responsible for a lethargic depressing kind of politics for sometime.” “President Donald Trump is the closest thing of seen to a “True Politician” and “Leader” for a very long time..can only pray to God NZ would get one like him one day.” Dunne wrote an open letter to Trump earlier in the week, saying Trump had adversely “changed the nature of political discourse for years to come”.

Pretty hard to argue with Tamaki about Dunne.

Peter Dunne is a tosspot. He is just currying favour with the lefty fools who are all upset over democracy. The problem Peter Dunne has is that he is a minister in a government and so he has just insulted Donald Trump along with his idiot Prime Minister.

Democracy can’t come soon enough to Ohariu this election.

– Fairfax