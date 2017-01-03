Photo of the Day

Mad Trapper of Rat River

Albert Johnson’s arrival in Fort MacPherson, July 9th 1931 on the southern edge of the Mackenzie delta was by all accounts non-eventful. He was about 35 years of age, a very taciturn person with cold blue eyes coupled with a stocky muscular build. These physical characteristics in men that trapped for a living in the north were nothing out of the ordinary.

What the local people considered strange, however, was the fact that Albert Johnson did not bother to get a trapping license even though he built an 8′ X 10′ cabin with a good view on 3 sides in a prime trapping site on the Rat River.

With the trapping season in full swing by early December, some of Albert’s neighbours began having someone disrupt their traps. The only change from last season to this one – was Albert Johnson.

He led authorities on the longest manhunt in Canadian history, fleeing across frozen tundra and scaling a mountain in blizzard conditions. Albert Johnson played the leading role in a seven-week game of cat-and-mouse that captivated a nation. The story of The Mad Trapper of Rat River is a legendary Canadian mystery that still begs to be solved.

The entire tale unfolds during the alarming sub-zero temperatures of the mid-winter darkness above the Arctic Circle. In 1931, an unfamiliar man by the name of Albert Johnson spontaneously arrives in Fort McPherson, building a small cabin on the banks of the Rat River, near the Mackenzie River delta. In December of that same year, members of Aklavik’s detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) were obliged to question Albert Johnson as a result of a formal complaint filed by local trappers. Someone was tampering with traps, and it wasn’t long before the antisocial newcomer was identified as the likely suspect.

Constable Alfred King and Special Constable Joe Bernard trudged out to Johnson’s forlorn cabin to discuss the allegations against him. It was reported that Johnson refused to acknowledge the presence of the inquiring RCMP. It was decided that returning to Aklavik for a search warrant was the next step in the investigation.

Constables King and Bernard returned two days later with two additional RCMP officers and a civilian deputy. Johnson again refused to answer any questions. In due course, Constable King decided to implement the warrant and force the cabin’s door.

At 8 a.m. on New Year’s morning, 1932, Constable McDowell, of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, arrived in Aklavik bringing with him Constable King, who had been shot by a trapper from a cabin on the Rat River.

The natives of Fort McPherson who trap and hunt in and around the Rat River had reported that their traps had been sprung, hung on bushes, and in some cases, thrown away. These natives had had previous experience of this nature when some trapper had become a victim of the northern solitudes and had lost his reason. Therefore, they tarried not on the order of their going, but cleared out immediately. They later reported to the RCMP, and suspicion pointed to Albert Johnson, a trapper who lived in a cabin about 12 miles up the Rat River. It was understood that he was trapping without a licence. So, shortly after Christmas, Constable King left for the Rat River to question him on these two items. On arrival at Johnson’s cabin he received no reply to his knocking, nor could he gain admittance, though he knew Johnson was within, King, accompanied by his native guide, then left for Aklavik to secure a search warrant. The warrant having been obtained, he again headed for the cabin, this time accompanied by Constable McDowell and two natives.

On arrival, King approached the door and, with his back to the wall of the cabin, leaned over and knocked upon the door with the back of his left hand. The only reply was a shot from within which entered his chest, travelling across the body and out through his ribs on his right side. Constable McDowell then went to the assistance of his wounded comrade and making him as comfortable as possible, loaded him in the carry-all of the toboggan and started a race to Aklavik for medical attention.

Perseverance and dogged determination are clearly exemplified in this dash to Aklavik. Leaving the vicinity of Johnson’s cabin at noon, travelling during weather which was extremely cold with strong winds, having to break trail most of the way, easing the toboggan with its precious load over numerous portages and letting it down as carefully as possible over 80 miles, and arriving by 8 a.m. the following morning, was certainly a commendable feat.

On arrival at Aklavik, Constable King was immediately attended by Doctor Urquhart. It was then discovered he had been shot with a jacketed bullet, thought to be a .38 automatic, which fortunately had missed everything vital. The care and attention received, aided by his own splendid condition, enabled King to be up and around again in three weeks’ time.

Now dubbed an attempted murderer, it was crucial that RCMP bring Johnson into custody. On Jan 4, 1932, with 9 men, 42 dogs and 40 pounds of dynamite, a posse was determined to bring this fugitive in. Once their positions were secure on the cabin perimeter, the dynamite was thawed out by holding it under their coats close to their bodies.

The dynamite was brought along in case the use of excessive force was needed to blast Johnson out of hiding. As anticipated, the explosives were a necessary course of action.The dynamite was thrown into the structure and a massive explosion ripped the roof clean off with one of the walls caving in. As the Mounties entered the cabin to remove the corpse, Johnson stood up from a fox hole he dug firing 2 weapons narrowly missing both officers. A hasty retreat was in order again. After a 15 hr siege and food starting to run low they returned to Aklavik to contemplate their next move. While all this was going on people in the rest of the continent were fixed to their radios listening to the first live reporting of a RCMP manhunt in Canada’s north as it occurred. The whole affair was now dubbed the Mad Trapper of Rat River.

Carrying a rifle and little else, Johnson fled into the glacial wilderness; with temperatures dipping into the range of -40 to -60 degrees Celsius. Delayed by continual blizzard-like conditions, the posse resumed the search for the fugitive on January 14th, 1932. Live daily CBC radio reports tracked the massive RCMP manhunt for captivated listeners across North America.

Inspector Eames, Hersey and Carmichael returned to Aklavik. They reported that Johnson had left his cabin and that high winds and drifting snows had erased any trail he left. Natives had been used in the capacity of trackers, but had proved useless and their only ability appeared to be in eating the party out of supplies. Here one must remember that the native is very superstitious, and searching for a “bad white man” — well, it was not exactly the same as hunting caribou. They had, therefore, been shooed off home and returned with the three men mentioned above. Hersey said that owing to Johnson having left his cabin, they were away from base from daylight until dark, to pick up his trail, and for this reason many schedules were missed. This also meant no fire in camp for long periods and the freezing batteries. Then location was poor for short wave, being situated in a deep chasm but when batteries had been thawed out, although the variation in signal strength was great, they had been able to copy every transmission.

On January 28th, with a temperature of 47 below and a slight headwind, Hersey and a native, each with a heavy load of supplies, set out for the base now located “somewhere on the Rat River. ”

The following day it was 49 below, again with wind, and on Saturday, the 30th, when they passed the old base site, it was 36 below. They continued a further 25 miles up the Rat to the new camp established by the four who had remained behind.

In the meantime, Riddell, Millen, Garland and Verville had roamed and combed the timber along the Rat during every minute of daylight, trying to find some trace of Johnson. They found two caches, one containing about half-a-ton of grub. These were left untouched as a possible bait, and examined daily through field glasses in the hope that he would endeavour to reach them and thus leave a trail -but no luck. The party was now out of dog-feed and their supplies consisted of a little tea, hard tack and bacon only. They had been working in pairs, joining up at dusk on their way back to the base. While waiting for the tea to boil, Riddell went wandering around and coming upon a faint trail crossing glare ice followed it to the top of ridge where he lost it. He circled for a while and came across it again in a small creek. It appeared to be one or two days old so he returned to notify the others. Next morning the party set off on this trail, but as it was over hard, windswept ground, it was often lost and picked up again only in the sheltered spots. Thus they traced him through two or three old camps before finally losing the trail altogether.

Verville and Riddell now headed in one direction and Millen and Garland in another. By this time, Johnson’s habits had become fairly well known to them, that is, he was slowly but surely heading in the direction of the Divide. He never crossed a creek unless on glare ice. Invariably, he travelled the ridges which were hard-packed and where the slightest wind erased his tracks. At times he even used his pursuers’ trail. When he was ready to camp he would strike a creek at the head, continue down it until he reached timber and having selected his camping place, would continue on in a circle, back-tracking far enough so he could watch and see anyone on his trail without being seen himself.

The party was forced to extend and travel continually in half circles, trying to pick up his trail, and it was thus that Riddell and Verville came upon a fresh trail leading up a small creek heading for the “Bald” Hills. Here and there they came upon old quarters of caribou, and reasoned he was short of grub and was away in search of caribou. They divided, one on each side of the trail, fully expecting to meet him returning, but after following the trail for some few miles, it became obvious that he was making a huge circle and heading in the general direction of his starting point.

They then cut across the hills and picked up his trail again, only to lose it shortly afterwards. The half-circle method of travel had once more to be adopted in the hope of picking up the trail. Shortly afterwards, they came to a deep canyon and for the first time saw the smoke from his campfire. Expert musher, trapper and outdoor man, as Johnson proved to be, it is hardly necessary to say he was using only poplar and willows for his fire, thus carefully eliminating anything but a very thin haze of smoke. They drew level, and from the top of the canyon could see his fire and tarpaulin. While they could see these, though they watched carefully for two hours, they caught not the slightest sign of Johnson himself. Their travel had been strenuous and frost had gathered inside their fur clothing. With dusk coming on they were frozen out and forced to return to their camp.

Early Saturday morning, January 30th, they again started, in a severe blizzard, straight across the hillside to cover the eight miles to Johnson’s camp. In figuring out the best way to approach, Riddell and Garland travelled some distance along the ridge, got down to the creek and took up a position about 15 or 20 yards from his camp.

From this position Riddell had a view of the side opening and part of his tarp, while Garland had a clear view of the fire, presumably without Johnson being aware of their presence. Verville and Millen, seeing the others settled, started off for other positions, but unfortunately one of them slipped, making considerable noise. Johnson was heard to check his rifle and cough but his definite position was not known. Verville got across an open spot but when Millen followed, Johnson fired. Verville replied but without having actually sighted Johnson. Johnson then moved for the first time, across his fire and at the same time, crossing Garland’s sights. Garland fired.

For two hours no sound or sign was noticed in Johnson’s camp. Garland thought he had hit him and it was decided to approach. Verville went back to his original position about 60 feet away and with an advantage in height. The others extended under a cut bank about 25 yards from the camp. Riddell was easing his way along the ridge when he noticed something queer and in making for the cover of a heavy spruce to take a closer look, a shot whistled by his head. Verville could not see where this had come from, and Riddell, yelling “look out”, took a flying dive, hit the top of the bank, and slid over in the deep snow out of sight.

Millen, in Riddell’s rear, having spotted where Johnson was, dropped to one knee and fired twice; Johnson replied with three shots, and on the third Millen spun around and standing erect immediately fell upon his face. Riddell, having worked his way to a new position, now found that what he at first thought to look queer was the end of Johnson’s rifle protruding from a mound of some kind. The three opened fire on this and Johnson withdrew his rifle. The question now was to reach Millen and find out how badly he had been hit. Riddell took up a position from where he could fire every time the muzzle of Johnson’s rifle showed. While Verville and Garland went to Millen, Riddell’s shots forced Johnson to keep his rifle under and he was unable to fire. Being afraid Millen would freeze to death if wounded and left where he had fallen, he was half carried and half dragged under the cover of the cut bank. Here he was closely examined and found to be dead.

The troops remained in position, yet somehow Johnson managed to scale the cliff and escape the RCMP once again.

It was after this third attempt to capture Johnson that the authorities recognized the need for enlisting local Inuit and Gwich’in for help with both tracking and navigation. It was apparent that Johnson was fleeing towards the Yukon. Accordingly, the RCMP had blocked the only two passes over the local Richardson Mountains. These human barriers did nothing to slow Johnson down. An Inuit trapper reported odd tracks on the far side of the mountains. It was determined that Johnson had successfully climbed a 7,000 foot peak and once again vanished.

In desperation, the RCMP hired famed pioneer bush pilot, Wop May, to join the manhunt with his ski equipped aircraft. On February 14th, May discovered the strategy Johnson had been using to evade his followers, when he noticed a set of footprints leading off the center of the Eagle River to the bank. It appeared that Johnson had been following caribou tracks in the middle of the river. Walking in their tracks hid his own footprints, and allowed him to travel quickly on the trampled-down snow without having to use his heavy snowshoes. He only left the trail at night to make camp on the river bank, which was uncovered by the shrewd pilot. The pilot reported his findings and the RCMP gave chase up the river, eventually locating Johnson on February 17th.

The team rounded a bend in the river to find Johnson only a few hundred yards in front of them. Johnson attempted to run for the bank, without his snowshoes on, he wasn’t able to navigate through the harsh snow. A final firefight broke out between Canada’s most wanted man and the authorities desperate to bring him to justice. Staff Sergeant Hersey was seriously wounded during the shoot out. The notorious Albert Johnson was shot nine times before releasing to death. Staff Sergeant Hersey was rushed by air to a local hospital where swift medical attention saved his life.

An examination of Johnson’s body yielded over two thousand dollars in both American and Canadian currency, gold and a small collection of survival equipment.

Moses’ father John, then a young man and still relatively-inexperienced RCMP officer, was one of the posse involved in a violent shoot-out with Albert Johnson, the infamous Mad Trapper of Rill River. John Moses played a large role in the outcome of that exchange, Winston said, and it haunted him throughout the rest of his life. The exact way the ordeal ended is something that may never be known. “He said that everyone involved that day swore they wouldn’t say what happened there.” Winston said. Most people in the North are familiar with the story about the first great manhunt in Canada in modern times. Johnson, whose identity and background remain mysterious to this day.

Cornered, Johnson still put up ferocious struggle, and was shot as many as nine times before being brought down. John Moses fired the fatal shot~ although that’s something rarely mentioned in many of the “official” histories of the chase, Winston said. That’s one of the reasons be came forward with his story. While he’s not necessarily proud that his father killed someone, be doesn’t want his role in the historic event to fade away either. Most of the attention in modem times has been focused on trying to conclusively identify Johnson and uncover his motives, but no one has succeeded yet Moses said the incident haunted his father.

John Moses would rarely speak of it to his children, Winston said. Only older relatives knew much of the story directly from him, and there were details be wouldn’t share. “He told us they promised each other as they were wrapping his body up that ‘What happened here stays here with us.'” There’s no clear answer today as to why there was such secrecy involved. Winston said be didn’t know, but his father remained traumatized by what happened. John Moses threw away the rifle be used that day, Winston said, and soon after resigned from the RCMP, leaving behind a promising career that started in 1929. He spent the better part of a year on his own in the bush, struggling to come to terms with his role in the pursuit. “He said be didn’t want to hunt with a rifle that bad taken the life of n man,”‘ Winston said. After he died in the mid-1970s, the RCMP recognized his service with a headstone. In 1973, Moses Hill, south of Rat River, was named in his honour. Winston said he’s far from the only person in the area with some kind of connection to the story.

Albert Johnson, the Mad Trapper of Rat River, lives on today in the folklore of the Canadian wilderness. This crazy man is notorious for his rampant insanity, and his epic flight from the police – and the fact that he is almost completely shrouded in mystery only helps to bolster his legend. This person never spoke a single word to police during the entire engagement… and to this day they don’t even know if he was the guy responsible for tampering with the Inuit traps, also the government of Canada can’t even verify that Albert Johnson was even the man’s actual name!

Why the newspapers dubbed Johnson as “mad” and “demented” is hard to understand. Constable Millen and several traders had spoken to him in Fort McPherson the previous summer, without noticing anything of this. After he shot King, he did not act in the way a madman would. Rather, he displayed all the craft and experience of a skilled trapper. To evade capture, he took the fullest advantage of his knowledge of the country and its climatic conditions. Time and again he had baffled men who had spent years in the country.

This extraordinary story describes the most incredible manhunt of the twentieth century; it was a forty-eight-day odyssey across the harshest terrain in the world. Johnson seemed superhuman in his ability to evade capture; the chase stretched for hundreds of miles through the northernmost extension of the Canadian Rockies.

Chances are the world will never see another chase like this one!

Who Was The Mad Trapper Of Rat River? – Dying Words

Albert Johnson – The Mad Trapper of Rat River

Grave of the Mad Trapper of Rat River – Aklavik, Canada | Atlas Obscura

Badass of the Week: Albert Johnson, the “Mad Trapper of Rat River”

A most bizarre case The Mad Trapper of Rat River – Whitehorse Star

The Mad Trapper of Rat River: A cold case that’s still cold – The Globe …

The Death of Albert Johnson – Mad Trapper of Rat River :: Heritage …

The Hunt for the Mad Trapper of Rat River — Clio’s Current

Welcome to the Hamlet of Aklavik! – The Story

The Mad Trapper of Rat River – Northwest Territories and Yukon Radio …

Article on the Mad Trapper of Rat River, Albert Johnson

1931 The Mad Trapper of Rat River – Historical Timeline of the …