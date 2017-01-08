Photo of the Day

Iva Toguri D’Aquino

Iva Toguri Aquino, who gained notoriety as the Mythical Tokyo Rose, was the seventh person to be convicted of treason in U.S. History

Iva more commonly known as Tokyo Rose, (1916–2006) was the first woman in the United States to be tried and convicted for treason. American prosecutors accused her of being “Tokyo Rose,” an infamous Japanese-American radio personality who broadcast Japanese propaganda intended to demoralize American troops stationed in the Pacific during World War II. The 1949 trial was one of the twentieth-century’s most publicized criminal prosecutions of an innocent woman for treasonous conduct during WWII radio broadcasts from Japan. That woman was publicly described as ‘Tokyo Rose.’ By deliberately presenting perjured testimony, concealing exonerating documents and openly lying in court, her prosecutors succeeded in publicly transforming a woman who should have been hailed as a national heroine, into a convicted felon and a figure of public scorn.

Although her trial was over six decades ago, Iva Toguri’s story remains compelling and it remains relevant because the tactics of deception used by her prosecutors to pervert the fair functioning of the judicial system to make an innocent woman appear guilty.

Although Toguri did indeed work for Radio Tokyo during the war, her profession was by circumstance rather than by choice, and her later prosecution has come to be viewed as persecution. Charged with eight counts of treason, she was convicted in 1949 on only one count and was sentenced to ten years in prison. She was found guilty despite the fact that no written or recorded evidence existed to prove her guilt. Throughout her highly publicized trial, and in subsequent years, she adamantly proclaimed her innocence as well as her loyalty to the United States. She eventually received a presidential pardon.

It was news around the world when on September 29, 1949, the woman identified as the infamous ‘Tokyo Rose’ was convicted of treason against the United States. Found guilty of aiding the Japanese by making a radio broadcast during WWII that could have harmed U.S. troop morale, she was sentenced to ten years in prison. Yet her prosecution, conviction and imprisonment was an unconscionable travesty of justice. At the same time Justice Department prosecutors were publicly defaming the woman they called ‘Tokyo Rose’ to all of the world as a vicious blackheart, they were suborning witnesses to commit perjury and concealing evidence of her innocence. Her prosecutors successfully used smoke and mirror tactics to create the illusion the innocent woman on trial was guilty. For more than 25 years the federal government successfully concealed the truth: rather than being a traitorous siren, the woman prosecuted as ‘Tokyo Rose’ was a genuine American heroine who risked her safety to aid allied POWs in Japan and subvert Japanese efforts to undermine allied troop morale in the Pacific.

Cheering and expectant crowds greeted the General Hodges, a United States Army transport vessel, when it docked at San Francisco on September 25, 1948. The ship was filled with servicemen returning home from Japan and South Korea, and they eagerly gathered at the high deck railings, waving and whistling to sweethearts and families on the sunlit quayside below.

Yet before those GIs were allowed to disembark, a small, thin, Japanese-American woman, flanked by a pair of burly FBI agents, slowly descended the gangplank. As a band struck up the bouncy ‘California, Here I Come,’ the woman–her head bowed, her pale face reflecting days of suffering from dysentery–stepped toward a waiting car. Although many of the people in the crowd knew who she was supposed to be, few found it easy to reconcile the plain and meek-looking prisoner with popular images of the World War II radio propagandist ‘Tokyo Rose,’ the sultry-voiced siren who had allegedly done her damnedest to demoralize American troops fighting in the Pacific. The United States government, however, seemed not to harbor any such reservations. Before another year ended, it would put Iva Toguri D’Aquino on trial for treason, even though American intelligence agents had already concluded that she was not Tokyo Rose–that Tokyo Rose was, in fact, merely a creature ‘of rumor and legend’–and that D’Aquino broadcasting activities in Japan during the war had been ‘innocuous.’

Iva (pronounced Aiva) Toguri hardly fit the mold of an American traitor. Born in 1916–ironically on July 4– she was the second of four children of Jun and Fumi Toguri, Japanese immigrants who had settled in LosAngeles and operated a small import business. Like many immigrants, Jun Toguri wanted his family to be as Americanized as possible, so he discouraged his offspring from learning to speak or write Japanese, rarely took them to Japanese-American events, and fed them a diet that combined Western and Asian dishes. When Iva was old enough, her parents encouraged her to try out for school sports, despite her small stature. She discovered an aptitude for tennis. She also joined the Girl Scouts, took piano lessons, and developed a crush on film star Jimmy Stewart. Dreaming of a career in medicine, Iva attended the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) and graduated in 1940 with a bachelor’s degree in zoology.

If not for a relative’s illness, Iva might never have seen the land of her parents’ birth. Instead, in the summer of 1941 the Toguris sent their daughter to Tokyo to care for her aunt, Shizuko Hattori, who was bedridden with diabetes and high blood pressure. It was an inopportune time for travel to Japan. Thanks to the island empire’s expansionist policies, its relations with the United States were decaying precipitously. Requests by Japanese Americans to visit Japan sparked more than a little suspicion, and Iva’s application for a U.S. passport still hadn’t been filled by her departure date. When she boarded the Arabia Maru on July 5, 1941, carrying 28 pieces of luggage (filled with gifts for her relations, as well as Western foods to help Iva endure up to a year away from home), she had no visa to enter Japan and only a certificate of identification from the Immigration and Naturalization Service to prove that she was an American citizen.

None of this immediately mattered. Iva’s first concern was to fit into Japanese society. Although she looked native-born, she didn’t know the language, found the people ‘discourteous,’ and had difficulty handling chopsticks (her father had forbidden their use). ‘I have finally gotten around to eating rice three times a day,’ she explained in a letter home. ‘It’s killing me, but what can I do?’ Unable to read local newspapers, she remained in the dark as tensions between the U.S. and Japan mounted. It wasn’t until late November 1941 that Iva, frightened by increasing signs of an international crisis, decided to return to Los Angeles. She planned to board the California-bound Tatsutu Maru on December 2. However, a last-minute paperwork snafu caused her to miss the boat. Less than a week later, Japan attacked Hawaii’s Pearl Harbour, and Iva was stranded in Tokyo.

Japanese government agents soon approached her and suggested she renounce her U.S. citizenship and become a Japanese national. Iva refused, asking instead to be interned with other ‘enemy aliens.’ Due to her ancestry and gender, officials denied her request. Instead, Iva remained at her aunt’s home until neighbors–fearful of an ‘American spy’ in their midst–persuaded her to move. Iva then found a room in a boardinghouse and part-time work at the Domei Tsushin Sha, the national news agency, where she transcribed English-language radio broadcasts from around the Pacific. It was at Domei that Iva learned her family back in California had been sent to Arizona’s Gila River Relocation Center, like tens of thousands of other Japanese Americans who were incarcerated far away from West Coast defense areas after the Pearl Harbor attack.

While she worked at Domei, Iva met Felippe d’Aquino, a Portuguese-Japanese pacifist and fellow radio monitor. Five years Iva’s junior, he shared her pro-American sentiments, gave her moral support when police harassed her for remaining a U.S. citizen, and loaned her money when she was hospitalized in the summer of 1943 for scurvy, beriberi, and malnutrition. Iva didn’t like owing money, even to friends, so, following her release, she set off to find additional employment and square her accounts. She answered a newspaper advertisement for English-language typists at Nippon Hoso Kyokai (NHK), better known as Radio Tokyo. This was Iva’s ‘first step into the legend of Tokyo Rose.’

In November 1943, Toguri was asked to become a broadcaster for Radio Tokyo on the Zero Hour program. The program was part of a Japanese psychological warfare campaign designed to lower the morale of U.S. Armed Forces. The Zero Hour was broadcast every day except Sunday, from 6 p.m. until 7:15 p.m., Tokyo time. Toguri participated in most weekday broadcasts, but other women handled weekend duties.Toguri was introduced on the program as “Orphan Ann,” “Orphan Annie.” Toguri’s average time on each program was about 20 minutes, during which she made propaganda statements and introduced popular records of the day, such as “Speak to Me of Love,” “In a Little Gypsy Tea Room,” and “Love’s Old Sweet Song.” The remainder of the program was devoted chiefly to news items from America and general news commentaries by other members of the broadcasting staff.

By late 1944, Toguri was writing her own material for the program. Her salary at Radio Tokyo reportedly amounted to some 150 yen per month—about $7 in U.S. currency. Toguri was not a professional radio personality, but many of those who later recalled hearing her enjoyed the program, especially the music.As far as its propaganda value, Army analysis suggested that the program had no negative effect on troop morale and that it might even have raised it a bit. The Army’s sole concern about the broadcasts was that “Annie” appeared to have good intelligence on U.S. ship and troop movements.

On April 19, 1945, Iva Toguri married Felipe Aquino, a Portuguese citizen of Japanese-Portuguese ancestry. The marriage was registered with the Portuguese Consulate in Tokyo; however, Aquino did not renounce her U.S. citizenship.

Although nearly a dozen female broadcasters were given the moniker during World War II, Mrs. D’Aquino was the one most tarred by the name Tokyo Rose, which, along with the name of Japanese War Minister Hideki Tojo, came to personify Axis infamy in the Pacific.

Taunting millions of servicemen with stories of infidelity on the home front, false reports of battle outcomes meant to demoralize them and frequent spins of pop songs to keep them listening, the broadcasts of Radio Tokyo were notorious instruments in the propaganda war. Many American sailors and soldiers found the broadcasts cartoonishly incredible, which Mrs. D’Aquino said was exactly her intention.

The name Tokyo Rose was an American invention. On air, Mrs. D’Aquino called herself “Orphan Ann,” a reference both to her favorite radio program as a child and her lonely status as an American trapped in enemy territory. She had refused to renounce her U.S. citizenship during the war, and many described her as a victim of her own courage and naiveté. Having landed in her ancestral homeland at precisely the worst moment to care for a sick aunt, she had been forced through circumstance to broadcast propaganda for the Japanese. She and other captive Allied nationals decided to turn their ordeal on its head, deliberately making a hash of the propaganda. Mrs. D’Aquino, who had a gravelly voice and a slight lisp, was not what the enemy wanted: a sultry-voiced villainess to tease American listeners who were away from home.

After the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbour that December, she could not leave Japan. In the face of pressure by the Japanese government, she refused to renounce her U.S. citizenship. Japanese authorities labelled her, along with thousands of other Japanese Americans in Japan at the time, an enemy alien and denied her a food-ration card.

The authorities declined to place her with other foreign nationals, as she had requested, and instead, she found herself under constant surveillance and harassment by the Kempeitai, or military police.

She also was without help from her aunt and uncle, who threw had thrown her out of their home when she began voicing pro-American sentiments. She found clerical jobs at the Danish Embassy and taught piano. She endured hospital stays for malnutrition, beriberi and gastrointestinal disorders. She borrowed money from friends.

She became a typist at Radio Tokyo and soon went to work in an office with, among others, Australian broadcaster Charles H. Cousens, who had been captured in Singapore and forced into duty reading the most revolting propaganda on a program called “Zero Hour.” In exchange for following the Japanese-approved script, Cousens arranged to read the names of prisoners of war, which he hoped would be of help to Allied families.

Meanwhile, Mrs. D’Aquino brought food and clothing to the starving Allied broadcasters. When radio authorities insisted on a woman’s presence on the radio, Cousens recommended Mrs. D’Aquino, whom he came to admire after realizing that she was not a secret agent of the Kempeitai.

After she went on air in November 1943, she and Cousens tried to make a farce of the broadcasts. Hiring Mrs. D’Aquino, with her “gin fog voice,” was ideal, Cousens later said. “In view of my idea of making the program a complete burlesque, it was just what I wanted,” he added.

Propaganda officials, who were largely incompetent, had little feel for their nuance and double entendres.

Mrs. D’Aquino’s average time on each program was about 20 minutes, during which she introduced popular records of the day, sometimes with an aural wink: “So be on guard, and mind the children don’t hear! All set? Okay! Here’s the first blow to your morale — the Boston Pops playing ‘Strike Up the Band!’ ”

To Japanese ears, she was highly effective, and station officials rebuffed her several attempts to leave the job. Ecstatic at the war’s conclusion in 1945, she again found herself desperate to survive in a miserable postwar economy. She applied for a U.S. passport, because she had not renounced her citizenship, but she made an error of judgment by trying to capitalize on her “Tokyo Rose” fame.

Servicemen throughout the Pacific had adopted the moniker of Tokyo Rose to describe English speaking women broadcasters on Japanese radio stations. There were more than a dozen on Radio Tokyo alone. When the war ended, hundreds of reporters descended on Tokyo, and dozens combed the city trying to get the scoop on the greatest mystery and one of the hottest stories in postwar Japan: Who is the Tokyo Rose?

Two of the reporters wanting to get the Tokyo Rose scoop were Cosmopolitan magazine’s Harry Brundidge and Clark Lee of International News Service.

In post-war Japan the average income was about $80 per year, so the $250 reward Brundidge offered for information leading to Tokyo Rose was a veritable fortune. Brundidge also offered $2,000 – 25 years of income at the time – for an exclusive interview with ‘Tokyo Rose’. To collect the reward, a Japanese worker at Radio Tokyo identified Iva as the infamous ‘Tokyo Rose’. To avoid being out-scooped, Clark Lee promptly reported to the world that the 29-year-old Iva was ‘Tokyo Rose’.

Iva was desperately in need of money and she knew that since there was no actual ‘Tokyo Rose’ she could claim to be her as legitimately as any other woman broadcaster at Radio Tokyo. In exchange for Brundidge’s agreement to pay her $2,000, Iva gave an interview that Lee recorded in 17 pages of notes. Included in the notes of the interview was her statement she was “the one and original ‘Tokyo Rose’.”

However, Cosmopolitan rejected Brundidge’s article and refused to pay the $2,000 he had contracted to pay Iva without their authorization. So Brundidge was personally on the hook to pay her the money, which he didn’t want to do. His contract with Iva had an exclusivity clause, and to void it he enlisted the aid of 8th Army Counter Intelligence Corps (CIC) Commanding General Elliott Thorpe to arrange a press conference at the Yokohama Bund Hotel that was attended by over 100 reporters. He also gave Lee’s interview notes to General Thorpe, telling him, “She’s a traitor and here’s her confession.”

Then the magazine’s editors duped her into holding a large press conference that effectively scuttled the “exclusive” and freed Cosmopolitan from any financial obligation. Thinking she was a celebrity appreciated for her efforts to help the allied war effort from within the belly of the enemy, Iva freely answered questions during the press conference. She also gave interviews with Yank and Stars and Strips, signed autographs, and posed for pictures. She told reporters, “I didn’t think I was doing anything disloyal to America,” and that she “never, never broadcast propaganda.”

Mrs. D’Aquino was pleased by all of the attention, at first. She thought the gregarious reporters were admirers who understood her intentions to deliberately undermine the propaganda she was told to broadcast. She did not know that the Cosmopolitan reporter had taken his story to the Army and claimed that it was Mrs. D’Aquino’s “confession.”

On October 17, 1945 Iva was arrested at her Tokyo apartment by the CIC without a warrant or charges against her. It was nine weeks after Japan’s surrender, and she had been waiting to receive a visa to return to the U.S.. Jailed in the brig at 8th Army Headquarters, she wasn’t told why she was arrested, she was denied visits by her husband, and she was only allowed one bucket of hot water every three days to use for bathing and washing her clothes.

After a month Iva was transferred to Sugamo Prison in Tokyo. For the next 11-1/2 months she was caged in a 6’ x 9’ cell, permitted to bathe once every three days, and allowed to have a single 20-minute visit with her husband, Felipe, on the first day of each month. Iva had no privacy, and once several visiting members of Congress voyeuristically peered in on her as she was bathing. While at Sugamo, Iva learned that her mother had died enroute to the internment camp in Arizona, and that after being released when the war ended, her family had relocated to Chicago

With anti-Japanese fervor still peaking after the war, great media and political pressure was applied to finding “Tokyo Rose.” Treason trials had commenced for Mildred Gillars, the American known as “Axis Sally” for her pro-Nazi broadcasts from Berlin and American-born William Joyce, known as “Lord Haw-Haw” for his radio propaganda messages beamed to England from Germany during the war.

Gillars was imprisoned; Joyce hanged.

Iva continued languishing in Sugamo Prison being relentlessly interrogated by the FBI and the Army CIC, even though all evidence pointed to neither her nor anyone else being Tokyo Rose. It was simply a catchy name used by U.S. servicemen to describe English speaking women on Japanese radio broadcasts, and it didn’t refer to any one of them in particular. Neither was any evidence found of her having done anything treasonous during her 21 months on the Zero Hour. After being imprisoned for more than a year without any charges filed against her, Iva was suddenly and unconditionally released on October 25, 1946. Her release was a major media event and reporters from all the world’s major news services were present as she left the prison.

Wanting to return to the U.S., Iva found that the same lack of documentation that had trapped her in Japan before the war interfered with her getting a passport. After she had waited more than a year, the State Department issued a ruling that it had “no objection at all” to her being issued a passport.

When it became known in the U.S. that her return was imminent, a number of people expressed opposition, but none more vocally than Walter Winchell. From his bully pulpit as the most powerful newspaper columnist and radio commentator of his time, Winchell didn’t just call for Iva to be kept out of the country, he demanded that she be prosecuted for treason. Joining in the chorus of “let’s get Iva,” J. Edgar Hoover requested the help of anyone who could assist the FBI in proving she was ‘Tokyo Rose.’

The Japanese press had identified her as Tokyo Rose, so the U.S. Army authorities arrested her. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Army Counterintelligence Corps began an extensive investigation of her broadcasts, but concluded that she had not committed crimes against the U.S. and should not be prosecuted.

American veterans groups and noted broadcaster Walter Winchell learned of this and became outraged that the woman they thought of as “Tokyo Rose” wanted to return to America. They demanded that the woman they considered a traitor be arrested and tried, not welcomed back.

The public furor convinced the Justice Department that the matter should be re-examined, and the FBI was asked to turn over its investigative records on the matter. The FBI’s investigation of Aquino’s activities had covered a period of some five years. During the course of that investigation, the FBI had interviewed hundreds of former members of the U.S. Armed Forces who had served in the South Pacific during World War II, unearthed forgotten Japanese documents, and turned up recordings of Aquino’s broadcasts. Many of these recordings, though, were destroyed following the initial decision not to prosecute Aquino in 1946.

The Department of Justice initiated further efforts to acquire additional evidence that might be sufficient to convict Aquino. It issued a press release asking all U.S. soldiers and sailors who had heard the Radio Tokyo propaganda broadcasts and who could identify the voice of the broadcaster to contact the FBI.

Then working for the Nashville Tennessean, Harry Brundidge answered Hoover’s request for assistance. In March 1948 he went to Tokyo to assist the FBI and the Justice Department build a case against Iva by inducing her to sign Clark Lee’s notes of the interview she gave in 1945 as authentic. She had never been told Brundidge was the “rat” behind her arrest in October 1945, and he feigned being her friend. He assured Iva that if she signed the notes it would speed up her return to the U.S.

She resisted signing them, telling him, “Most of this is made up,” including that she was ‘Tokyo Rose’. Brundidge knew what was in the notes was largely a figment of her imagination, and that she had told Lee and him what they wanted to hear in exchange for the desperately needed $2,000 – which she was never paid. Brundidge persisted and perhaps due to the emotional strain of having had her baby die the day after it was born two months previously, combined with wanting to be reunited with her family after a seven year separation, combined with her then 2-1/2 year effort to return to the U.S. after the end of the war, Iva caved in and signed the notes.

Two months after returning to the U.S., Brundidge openly betrayed Iva to further his career by publishing a 10-part series portraying Iva as ‘Tokyo Rose’ and a traitor. The first part was titled: Arrest of “Tokyo Rose” Nears: She Signs Confession to “Sell-Out.” His betrayal of Iva didn’t stop at publicly smearing her with what he knew were lies.

For the second time Harry Brundidge was the key figure in a catastrophe in Iva’s life when five months after he badgered her into signing Lee’s notes, the Justice Department used them to indict her for treasonous conduct. In August 1948 she was arrested by military police at her apartment in Japan. She was finally granted her wish to return to the U.S. on September 25, 1948. However it was under a military escort, and when Iva arrived in San Francisco she was arrested by the FBI as an accused enemy of the United States.

With new witnesses and evidence, the U.S. Attorney in San Francisco convened a grand jury, and Aquino was indicted on a number of counts in September 1948. She was detained in Japan and brought under military escort to the U.S., arriving in San Francisco on September 25, 1948. There, she was immediately arrested by FBI agents, who had a warrant charging her with the crime of treason for adhering to, and giving aid and comfort to, the Imperial Government of Japan during World War II.

Tom DeWolfe, a special assistant attorney general, told the jury that Mrs. D’Aquino had engaged in “nefarious propagandistic broadcasts” without being under duress. Former supervisors for Radio Tokyo testified that she had made propaganda broadcasts willingly, and a few broadcast tapes were played for the jury, though none were identified as containing Mrs. D’Aquino’s voice.

Testifying at the 12-week trial, Mrs. D’Aquino denied that she had ever made any disloyal statements on Radio Tokyo. She was supported in testimony from former Allied prisoners of war who had worked in the Japanese broadcasting operation. In a statement that she had given to the F.B.I. in Japan and that was entered in the court record, she said that she had sought to reduce the programs’ effectiveness as propaganda by inserting double meanings in some of her broadcasts.

Mrs. D’Aquino was convicted on a single count of treason, relating to a broadcast she was alleged to have made to American servicemen in October 1944, referring to the loss of their ships. According to prosecution testimony, she said: “Orphans of the Pacific, you really are orphans now. How will you get home now that all your ships are lost?”

The trial of ‘Tokyo Rose’ was a major world media event that is on the short list of candidates for Trial of the Century. It lasted 13 weeks and cost $750,000, which was more than the government had spent prosecuting any person in U.S. history up to that time. After deliberating for 80 hours, on September 29th the jury returned not guilty verdicts on 7 of the 8 counts in the indictment. The one guilty verdict was for “speak[ing] into a microphone concerning the loss of ships.” That count referred to her alleged broadcast of news about the Battle of Leyte Gulf in the Philippines in October 1944.

Eight days later, on October 6, 1949, U.S. District Judge Michael Roche sentenced ‘Tokyo Rose’ to 10 years in prison and fined her $10,000. Her release on January 28, 1956 after serving over 6 years at the Federal Reformatory for Women in Alderson, West Virginia, and a total of 8-1/2 years in custody, would seem to have closed the book on the infamous ‘Tokyo Rose.’

It would have except for two things: ‘Tokyo Rose’ never existed; and the woman accused, prosecuted, convicted and imprisoned of being her was innocent.

She was stripped of her U.S. citizenship and was sent to a federal women’s prison in Alderson, W.Va., where she was said to have spent many hours playing bridge with “Axis Sally” Gillars.

Released after six years for good behaviour, Mrs. D’Aquino worked quietly to exonerate herself.

By then, her personal life had crumbled. Her husband came to her defense during the trial only to be bullied into signing an agreement never again to enter the United States. Their separation — she declined to leave the United States — led to their reluctant divorce.

After leaving prison, she settled in Chicago and worked with her father at a small import shop to pay off the fine after repeated threats by the Justice Department.

Petitions began circulating for her exoneration, but little was done at the executive level until news reports began to question the testimony that led to her conviction.

Kenkichi Oki, a “Zero Hour” colleague who had testified against Mrs. D’Aquino, told the Chicago Tribune that he “had no choice” but to testify against Mrs. D’Aquino because of threats from the FBI that “Uncle Sam might arrange a trial for us, too.”

The jury foreman told reporters that he felt pressure from the judge and wished he “had a little more guts to stick with my vote for acquittal.”

Reports from Gen. Douglas MacArthur and the Army’s Counterintelligence Corps indicated that she had done nothing treasonable in her broadcasts. Mrs. D’Aquino, a raven-haired woman with a tender moon face, was the only one of the Tokyo Roses arrested by U.S. authorities after the Japanese surrender. “I supposed they found someone and got the job done, they were all satisfied,” she later told the CBS News program “60 Minutes.” “It was eeny, meeny, miney and I was ‘moe,’ ” she said.

She served part of her prison term, lived quietly in Chicago and gradually watched as people took up her case for a pardon. After testimony against her was discredited, she was pardoned by Ford in 1977, and her citizenship was restored. She said she regretted that the pardon came about four years after her father’s death. She described her father’s reaction to her experiences: “You were like a tiger, you never changed your stripes, and you stayed American through and through.”

In her later years she reportedly developed a tough exterior—no other emotional response could make any sense after she was geographically separated from her mother’s death during her family’s unjust internment; was imprisoned in a foreign land that during another time might have recognized her as one of its own; lost a child during her enforced exile; found herself unwillingly divorced from her husband; and, most significantly, suffered persecution from a nation (the United States) whose values both she and her father had enthusiastically embraced.

At the same time, the friends she had made in her later life described her as an elegant, literate, and engaging woman. Following her imprisonment and release, she reportedly enjoyed the low-key pleasures of quilting (a craft she actively engaged in) and music (she appreciated concerts presented at the Chicago Lyric Opera). Until her death she remained a productive member of her community. She died on September 26, 2006, at the Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago, reportedly from natural causes. She was 90 years old. As a final injustice, in her printed obituaries the press continued identifying her as the notorious “Tokyo Rose,” a convicted traitor.