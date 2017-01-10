Photo of the Day

Coal Mining Disaster in Monongah, West Virginia

“I was out on the loaded track and was looking toward the mouth of number 8 and the first thing I knew I saw timbers and everything flying through the air…. followed by black smoke. It seemed to me the smoke was afire. It seemed to me it was a short distance in the air, maybe fifty or sixty feet.” This was the memory of Carl Meredith, a Foreman at the Fairmont Mine in West Virginia.

On December 6, 1907, at about 10:30 a.m., two coal mines – connected underground – known as Monongah No. 6 and Monongah No. 8, were destroyed by a series of explosions that killed more than 500 miners. While the official count listed 358 miners and three rescuers dead, the use of subcontractors by miners to increase their production, as well as the number of funerals, have lead historians to conclude that the number of dead likely exceeds 500.

With disregard for the safest mining practices of the time, the mines were connected underground on the west side of the West Fork River. As a result, the explosions needlessly killed workers in both mines.

The series of explosions in the mines in Monongah caused disruption not only underground but above ground as well. They rocked buildings in their foundations, tossed people like rag dolls and treated the transportation system like putty. Street cars were thrown from their rails like toys; horses fell on the streets as though light as feathers.

Such was the force of the explosions.

The huge explosion destroyed most ventilation shafts and timber supports in the mines. Few miners were able to climb to freedom, and rescuers quickly fell ill due to the mixture of “blackdamp” and “white damp” fumes. Blackdamp is a mix of carbon dioxide and nitrogen, while white damp contains carbon monoxide.

Even had survivors been able to breathe in an oxygen-free environment, their way to the surface would have been prevented by the collapse of the entrance of mine number 6 and the obstruction by wrecked ore cars at the mine’s primary entrance.

Crowds gathered at the entrances of the two mines waiting for news about their friends and family trapped in the mines. The news was disheartening. Many of the bodies brought up were mangled and burned. A temporary morgue had to be set up in a partially completed bank building to accommodate the victims. Bodies were identified by their personal effects and some were never identified.

It remains the worst mine disaster in the history of the United States.

The Monongah Mines Nos. 6 and 8 were located on the West Fork of the Monongahela River, about six miles south of the town of Fairmont, West Virginia. The mines were connected underground and were considered model mines, the most up-to-date in the mining industry. Electricity was used for coal cutting machinery, locomotives were used to haul coal, and the largest areas of each mine were ventilated by mechanical fans.

For a time pandemonium reigned. Every local mine official was missing. It was impossible to fathom the nature and extent of the catastrophe, or to tell whether either mine was on fire or full of gas.

Soon after the explosion, four miners emerged through an outcrop opening, dazed and bleeding but otherwise unharmed. The stunned survivors could tell nothing of the fate of the others still underground.

With the hundreds of shrieking, half-crazed women and crying children came every man left in the town. Volunteers were willing and anxious to help with the rescue work.

Frantically, they cleared away the wreckage at the entrance and tried to force their way into the mine. They soon began to succumb to the toxic mine air and had to be rescued themselves.

The explosion filled the mine with “black damp”, an atmosphere in which no human being could live. It blocked the main heading with wrecked cars and timbers, and demolished one of the fans, which greatly restricted ventilation.

Choking coal dust, rubble, and wrecked equipment impeded the progress of volunteer rescue teams. The No. 8 mine’s huge ventilation fan had been destroyed, and a smaller fan was used to ventilate both mines. Brick stoppings, the partitions used to direct air through the mines, had been blown out. As rescue parties slowly advanced, they used canvas curtains to restore ventilation, dilute gas, and disperse dust.

At the bottom of No. 6 slope, debris from a wrecked trip was found scattered for 250 feet along the headings. Cars were smashed and piled on top of each other nearly blocking the entry. The trip had been pulled up the slope and stopped at the knuckle a short time before the explosion causing the coupling pin on the first car to break. The entire trip consisting of eighteen loaded two-ton cars went down the incline. The explosion occurred before the cars had gone into the pit mouth and before the trip had reached the bottom of the slope.

At 4:00 p.m., moaning was heard near a crop hole, and a rescuer was lowered through the hole on a rope. About 100 feet below, he found miner Peter Urban sitting on the shattered body of his brother, Stanislaus, staring glassy-eyed into space as he sobbed uncontrollably. He was the last survivor of the Monongah disaster.

Fire rescuing parties, with 10 men to each party, worked like Trojans at different parts of the two mines to the end that every nook and corner of the workings may be reached in the shortest possible time. There was a large force of experienced miners for this work and they worked in relays with short turns, owing to the accumulation of gas which prevents the men remaining long within the mine.

The finding of the three corpses and the four living men was the only reward for strenuous and uninterrupted work on the part of large rescuing forces that immediately after the explosion set to work at every possible point.

The living men were unable to give any detailed report of the disaster or even to explain how they reached the surface. They stated that immediately, at the back of them when they began their, frantic struggle for liberty there was a large number of men engaged in a similar effort, while still further back in the workings there was a large number of whom they know nothing.

It was the opinion of mine officials and others familiar with mining that those seven had not penetrated the mine as far as had the majority of the day shift when the explosion occurred and that they had headed for and reached the main entry before the heavy cave-in that now blockages the entrance more than a few hundred feet beyond the main opening of mine No. 6.

As to the miners referred to by the rescued men as having been alive when last seen, it is believed they were caught back of a heavy cave-in of coal and mine roof and that they could not have survived more than a few minutes in the deadly gases with which the entry filled as soon as the ventilating system was interrupted.

The victims came to their deaths suddenly. Many were found sitting upright in the positions they were in when the explosion came with its spread of deadly gases. The scenes at the mines during the work of rescue were pitiful in the extreme. For several days frantic women grouped about the opening of the mines and their shrieks of agony were enough to move the hardest heart to pity. Grief-stricken mothers, wives, sweethearts and sisters waited and watched and wept. Some prayed, some sung, and some, in their very ecstasy of sorrow, became hysterical and laughed.

It took five full days of struggle for rescue parties, having to shore up wrecked walls and ceilings as they dug downward to reach the bodies of their fallen comrades. Many of these men had been burned to death, apparently caught in the path of the igniting methane gas; others had simply been suffocated or crushed beneath tons of fallen timber and earth. One man was found with a half-eaten sandwich in his mouth, apparently he had taken a break just as the explosion struck. It took five days to bring out 337 bodies, and another week went by as 17 more were brought to the surface.

Almost every one of the 3,000 people living in Monongah came running at the sound of the blast, and wound up standing the cold weather, both rain and snow and in the darkness for several days after while they waited for the bodies of their loved ones to be brought to the surface. In some cases, entire families were wiped out. Americans made up a large number of this work force at the Fairmont mine, but most of the men working there had been immigrants. Working at the mine with Americans were Slavs, Poles, and Irishmen. However, the largest number of immigrants at in Monongah were Italian. As the bodies were taken to make-shift morgues in the area their grief spilled over.

Pennsylvania and West Virginia were major producers of coal in the early years of the twentieth century. In Monongah, West Virginia, on December 6, 1907, the full horror of mining’s dangers was brought home to everyone when hundreds of miners went down below to work and only one returned. Work began early on that morning soon after five o’clock. Coal dust, a potentially lethal material unless it is thoroughly dampened, lay all over the floor of the pits and was used by the men to pack the holes they had drilled and loaded with black powder explosives to loosen the coal.

It was always a risky business as they used carbide lamps with open flames as their only source of light. Five hours after work began a huge explosion shattered the two connected pits. The explosion rocked the buildings above ground and was heard eight miles away. The devastation below was total and it was amazing that even one man escaped. He happened to be at the site of an open-air vent that reached the surface. For all the others death was instantaneous.

Dozens of bodies were so badly dismembered by the explosion that they could not be identified. The night before the explosion, instructions had been given to have the coal dust watered down but the person responsible for that work was moved to another mine shortly before he was due to do this work. The whole tragedy was the worst coal disaster in the nation’s history and it marked the beginning of, for that time, new safety regulations.

Although the village of Monongah was unprepared for the disaster, relief work was quick and effective.

There were no organized rescue teams in U.S. mines at the time. However, the dangers to the rescuers, along with the reality that the effort was a recovery effort for dead miners allowed for time to organize miners and volunteers. Of course, rescue efforts – such as repairing the ventilation systems in the hopes of removing the deadly gases from the mines – were heroic, if unsuccessful. “What has to be said is that the rescue efforts were not successful and the equipment provided to miners to ensure their escape was inadequate”

It soon became apparent to the rescuers and stunned families of the miners gathering on the Monongah hillsides that the force of the blast, the lack of oxygen, and the instability of the mine combined for a horrible reality – virtually all those in the mine had perished. Recovered bodies were a horrid site to behold. Mine explosions “…inflict multiple-system life threatening injuries on many persons simultaneously. When the explosion is of a high order of magnitude, it can produce a defining supersonic, overpressurization shock wave.

Injuries include damaged or destroyed lungs, blunt force trauma to the head and body, ruptures of the middle ear and eye, and damage to internal organs. Those that survive those injuries generally die from suffocation as lethal gases are released following the explosion. Rescuers, too, were at great risk. In addition to the instability of the mine and lack of oxygen, rescuers had no personal protective equipment or breathing devices. “Imagine a handful of reckless, bedraggled men going into the cavern with lanterns with sulfurous fumes in their faces dragging out the charred bodies of men, some with their faces burned off. That is what Monongah looked like. …In some instances the bodies were perfectly preserved and recognition was immediate; in other cases, the bodies were so badly disfigured or mutilated, identification was impossible.”

Relief parties were rapidly formed and additional forces were hurried from Fairmont and adjacent cities and towns. But with a few exceptions there was no need for the physician and the rescuer – death to those in the mines came fully and suddenly and without suffering. The mine officials as well as the officials of the B. & O. Railroad Company took an active part in the relief and many acts of bravery were performed by the volunteers who entered the mines in search of the victims. Appeal for funds with which to carry on the relief work among the families of those who perished met with a quick response. Mass meetings were held in a number of towns throughout the State at which generous contributions were made, and many fraternal and benevolent societies and some newspapers also assisted on their account in the work of raising funds.

Even though an exact cause was not immediately known or even determined, it was not long before the miners themselves were made the scapegoats. Fairmont Coal Company President C. W. Watson immediately capitalized on the anti-immigrant feelings of the time, telling the New York Times almost immediately after the disaster that “…he could not account for the ignition of the dust unless it had been through careless use of an open lamp”

Clarence Hall, a leading expert on mine explosions at the time, was in nearby Pennsylvania when the catastrophe occurred. He stated, “When I enter a mine these days it is with fear and trembling. We seem to know so little of these gas and dust explosions. Sometimes I feel the poor miner has not a ghost of a show for his life when he enters a mine.”

Most victims of the Monongah Mining Disaster were recent immigrants to the United States. The overwhelming majority of workers were Italian and Eastern European. Many immigrants were specifically from the region of Molise, Italy. In 2007, the 100th anniversary of the event, local officials from Molise presented the town of Monongah with a bell to commemorate the disaster.

The cause of the tragedy was either ignorance or indifference. Thirty containers of black powder had been stored in one of the pits. None of the miners at work on an adjacent pit, using explosives, were told of the bomb next door. The story was often similar in other countries. Australia, like Britain and the United States, was heavily dependent on coal in the first part of the twentieth century. On July 31, 1902, a gas explosion occurred at a mine on the coast, fifty miles south of Sydney, killing ninety-six and injuring 152 others.

“Congress reacted to the disaster at Monongah by passing and toughening mining laws,” MSHA explains in an exhibit on mining disasters. “In 1910, following a decade in which the number of coalmine fatalities exceeded 2,000 annually, Congress established the Bureau of Mines as a new agency in the Department of the Interior. The Bureau was charged with the responsibility to conduct research and to reduce accidents in the coalmining industry.”

Tragically, in 1968, an explosion and fire at the Consol No. 9 mines in Farmington, W.Va., killed 78 men – less than five miles from Monongah.

Such human tragedies, unfortunately, left many lessons unlearned.

It was coming up seven years ago, that 29 miners will killed at Massey Energy’s Upper Big Branch-South mine (UBB). Just as miners were changing shifts in mid-afternoon on April 5, 2010 at the UBB coal mine, an explosion roared through the mine. Instantly, the 29 miners working for Massey Energy were dead, families were devastated and communities of southern West Virginia were forever changed.

It is very doubtful whether the real or original causes of the explosion will ever be known. Many theories and explanations have been advanced which are more or less sustained by the facts, but none are left to tell the tale or to give any information. The report of the Ohio State inspectors truly states that there is no survivor to give reliably “any information as to the condition of the mines or defects of ventilation in the mine working places, or the dangers that existed on the morning of the explosion resulting from roof falls or other causes during the previous day when all work in the mines was suspended.” From the data at hand the Ohio inspectors, however, are of the opinion that the catastrophe was caused by the explosion of a blown out shot, although they state that the explosion could very probably have resulted from an accumulation of coal dust. The West Virginia inspectors in their report state as their conclusion that the explosion was caused by the accumulation of dust and recommend sprinkling as a means of minimizing the chances of similar catastrophes in the future.

On January 16, in the afternoon, the verdict of the coroner’s jury was made public.

The verdict was one which had long been anticipated by those who had followed the evidence. The opinion advanced by Chief Mine Inspector James W. Paul that the explosion was caused by “a blow out shot inflaming the dust” was practically borne out by the verdict of the coroner’s jury.

The decision of the jury held out but two closely allied causes as being responsible for the disaster, as follows:

We find from the evidence in our possession that A. H. Morris, Charlie McCane, John M. McGraw and about three hundred and fifty (350) others (whose names are made a part of the record herein), came to their death on the 6th day of December, 1907, by means of an explosion in Monongah mines Nos. 6 and 8, owned or operated by the Fairmont Coal Company, which was caused by either what is commonly known as a blown out shot, or by the igniting and explosion of powder in mine No. 8. As to which caused the initial explosion the evidence and opinions of mine experts and other witnesses were conflicting.

We further find from the evidence that the traces of gas in these mines were slight, and not considered dangerous, and dust which was created was removed or kept watered down as far as was deemed practicable, and that in operating these mines the company complied with the mining laws of the State.

As there are many unsolved problems connected with coal mine explosions in the United States, we recommend that Congress make an appropriation for the establishment of a bureau of investigation and information to aid in the study of the various conditions under which explosions occur, and as to how they may be prevented.

We also recommend the more general use of “safety or flameless powder,” which we believe would tend toward greater safety in coal mining, and that the firing and handling of explosives used in coal mines be placed in the hands of experienced and competent persons, and, also, that clay or some non-combustible matter be used in tamping.

Owing to the fact that there are over sixty thousand persons now employed in the mines of West Virginia, we further recommend that four (4) additional district mine inspectors and two (2) inspectors at large be appointed.

In testimony whereof, the said coroner and jurors set their hand, this the 15th day of January, 1908.

