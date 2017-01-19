Photo of the Day

The Lancastria Bombed and Sunk, Thousands Dead

Two weeks after Dunkirk, HM Troopship Lancastria – a former Cunard liner and cruise-ship that had been requisitioned by the War Office – was taking part in Operation Ariel, the evacuation of British nationals and troops from France during World War Two. Yet for 75 years, the sinking of the Lancastria has been largely forgotten – to the ongoing anger and grief of relatives of those who lost their lives and a dwindling number of survivors.

On the morning of 17th June 1940 HMT “Lancastria was anchored some miles off St Nazaire, a port on the French Atlantic Coast. Along with a number of other ships, she had been ordered to assist in the repatriation of many British servicemen and civilians who had been left in France after the evacuation of Dunkirk. By mid-afternoon of that day almost 9000 people were packed aboard the ship when she was hit four times by enemy bombs. Within thirty minutes she had sunk, suffering a loss of life equal to the combined losses of the “Lusitania” (1200) and the “Titanic” (1513).

The news of her loss was not made public in Britain until 26th July, 1940.

Lancastria was built by William Beardmore & Co. Ltd, formerly Robert Napier & Sons, and launched on 31 May 1922 as Tyrrhenia. The name was difficult to pronounce and not popular so during a 1924 the ship was renamed Lancastria. For the first decade Lancastria operated on the transatlantic service but later switched to a cruising role.

The trouble with the story of the Lancastria is it doesn’t fit with the grand narrative of that period – the miraculous evacuation of Dunkirk, and the Battle of Britain. No amount of spin can turn the story of the Lancastria into something triumphant.

About 4,000 men, women and children lost their lives when the Lancastria sank 20 minutes after it was bombed by the Germans near the French port of Saint-Nazaire on 17 June 1940. Fewer than 2,500 people survived.

The Lancastria was the largest loss of life from a single engagement for British forces in World War Two and is also the largest loss of life in British maritime history – greater than the Titanic and Lusitania combined. But it is a largely forgotten chapter in British history, a fact that leaves survivors and relatives aggrieved.

There were still tens of thousands of British military personnel in France even as it became apparent that the new French leader was likely to seek an Armistice. Once again a rapidly organised evacuation was underway. The circumstances were not as desperate at at Dunkirk but they were still impeded by German bombers ranging far and wide.

The Cunard liner Lancastria had been pressed into service as a troop ship. She now took on board as many men as possible, far exceeding her peacetime capacity. Amongst them were hundreds of RAF maintenance crew, packed into the lower hold, as well as thousands of soldiers from a variety of Army support units, and an unknown number of civilian refugees.

Unfortunately they had not long left the port of St Nazaire before the bombers found them.

Given the coverage of the Dunkirk operation, it is very easy to forget that during the first three weeks in June 1940 after that great evacuation, British ships carried out a further series of rescue operations from Le Havre west to St Malo and Brest, and then down the French Biscay coast past St Nazaire almost to the Spanish border. This whole exercise, code-named Ariel, resulted in the rescue of more than 200,000 troops of the Expeditionary Force along with many civilians. It was also to witness the single worst disaster in British maritime history and one of the greatest tragedies of the Second World War, a disaster of which remarkably little is known considering its enormity, even by wartime standards. The official report of the incident remains suppressed under the Official Secrets Act until 2040, and survivors were forbidden at the time to talk of what had happened.

Much of what followed in the next hours has been graphically recorded in the recently published accounts of a number of survivors. These tell of acts of both self-sacrifice and self-preservation; of how the Lancastria listed first to starboard, then to port as the decks were covered with blood, oil, and bodies, of how only a few lifeboats were successfully launched because of the angle of the ship, of swimmers and non-swimmers alike jumping into the oil-soaked sea; of distraught parents separated from their children; and of men clinging on to life and anything that floated, hampered by slippery oil and sometimes choking and vomiting from inhaling its fumes.

Fortunately, the sea was warm in the afternoon sun, but to add to their plight those struggling in the water were strafed with machine-gun fire from the enemy planes which also tried, with little success, to set the oil alight by dropping flares and incendiary bombs.

In little more than half an hour it was all over as the Lancastria gave a final lurch on to her port side. The abiding and poignant memory of most of the survivors was of the ship’s final moments, with men clinging to the propellers and those parts of the hull still above the surface, unwilling or unable to jump, and of hearing from them the strains of Roll out the Barrel come over the water as the ship went down.

Of the exhausted survivors, covered in oil and with little or nothing on, some were picked up by other ships in the area, including the patched-up Oronsay, the John Holt, and the destroyer HMS Highlander, and taken to ports on the south coast of England. Others were rescued by local boats and taken back to hospital in St Nazaire. Captain Sharp himself survived, only to go down with his next command, the Lanconia, when it was torpedoed late in 1942.

News of the Lancastria disaster was conveyed to Prime Minister Winston Churchill in the quiet of the Cabinet Room late on that Monday afternoon and he immediately placed a D-notice on the sinking, thus forbidding publication of the story. As he put it, ”The newspapers have got quite enough disaster for today at least,” referring to the fall of France and capitulation of the Petain government that day. And in his memoirs he adds: ”I had intended to release the news a few days later, but events crowded upon us so black and so quickly that I forgot to lift the ban, and it was several years before the knowledge of this horror became public.”

Churchill’s memory must have failed him here, or maybe he just allowed it to, for within a few weeks the story was broken by the New York Sun and on July 25 a number of British papers carried the Reuter’s report.

A seaman lookout first spotted “a burst of foam about 500 yards away,” then a track moving across the flat plane of the sea as clear as if it had been drawn “by an invisible hand.”

It was just after 2 p.m. The sun was shining; the sea was like glass; the Irish coast was visible just over 10 miles away and passengers were strolling on deck after lunch.

Some of them also saw the torpedo approaching. One noticed “a streak of froth” arcing across the surface towards the ship. Another leaned over the rail to watch what would happen when it hit the side. He described the torpedo as “a beautiful sight,” covered with a silvery phosphorescence as it sped through the green water.

A woman asked, “That isn’t a torpedo, is it?” The man bedside her later said, “I was too spellbound to answer. I felt absolutely sick.”

It was surreal. The giant steamer was just a few miles off the Old Head of Kinsale, slicing through the perfectly calm water on a beautiful afternoon.

But despite the feeling of unreality this was indeed the very thing that everyone on board had silently feared and joked nervously about since they had left New York five days earlier, on May 1, 1915, bound for Liverpool. What followed was appalling as the ship went down in just 18 minutes and 1,198 people perished.

Three years earlier 1,514 people had died when the Titanic hit an iceberg, and that tragedy has remained in the public imagination ever since. The sinking of the Lusitania, however, has largely been forgotten. Yet the story is just as horrific as that of the Titanic.

Because of the ship’s rapid listing, only six of the 23 lifeboats were successfully launched, many people were crushed by debris and there was no ship in the area close enough to pick up people in the water in time. Small sailing craft from Kinsaledid their best but, partly because of the calm day, they were too slow.

there was a second powerful blast inside the ship after the torpedo had exploded, The Lusitania must have been carrying explosives. It was – 170 tons of rifle ammunition and 1,250 cases of artillery shells, as well as 50 barrels each of flammable aluminum and bronze powder – all of which was legal under U.S. neutrality rules at the time.

It may sound like a lot, but it was not a significant amount in terms of war supplies. And it certainly did not provide any retrospective justification for the sinking which claimed over thousands of civilian lives.

Walter Hirst was a Sapper with the Royal Engineers:

On the 17th we boarded the Lancastria late in the afternoon. We immediately grabbed a couple of life jackets which I thought would make ideal pillows. We were ordered below and shortly after witnessed, through a porthole, the Oronsay being hit. Both myself and another Sapper decided then, that it would be healthier if we were topside and so decided to climb the stairs, against orders.

Soon after the Lancastria was hit. It was a massive explosion. There was total panic and chaos. Soldiers, including some from 663, positioned at either end of the ship began to open up with Bren guns at the circling enemy aircraft. I managed to get myself into a lifeboat but as it was being lowered the ropes on one end became jammed in the davit. A panicked sailor suddenly jumped up and started to hack away at the ropes with a knife. Myself and others yelled at him to stop, but immediately we were all thrown into the sea.

Although I had a lifejacket on, I still had my doubts about being in the water as I was a non-swimmer. We were all saturated with oil. I kicked off from the side of the Lancastria on my back. I kept thinking “got to escape the suction of the ship”.

The Lancastria continued to roll over to port. Hundreds of men were now clinging to the upturned hull. Some of those standing on the turning hull started to sing “Roll out the Barrel”. Then one tenor voice began with “There’ll always be an England”.

One survivor, a Welshman called Henry Harding, later described seeing thousands of men clinging desperately to the hull.

He said: “I remember there were thousands of voices singing ‘Roll Out The Barrel’ and ‘There’ll Always Be An England’, and for years afterwards I could not stand the sound of those two songs.

“I was turned around in the water and the next that I saw, nothing. Thousands had gone to a watery grave and I will always remember it, I can’t ever forget it.”

Nobody knows exactly how many were aboard, but estimates range from 7,000 to 9,000.

The 2,447 survivors were ordered not to divulge details of the disaster to anybody.

Bodies were being washed up on French beaches for months afterwards.

Alfred Lockyer

Alfred found his way to the Docks and joined a massive queue on the dockside for boats taking men out to the “Lancastria” which was moored in the Charpentier Roads further out, there wasn’t panic but thousands of men were jostling for position and getting more anxious by the hour.

When nearly at the front of the queue an RN Officer shouted at his group to jump aboard a landing barge and not the boats loading for the Lancastria as he said that ship was full, Alfred’s barge was to make for the “Oransay”, this was another converted Cunard Liner now used as a troopship. The officer added that we must not worry as there were plenty of ships to take them all back to England but ships must not be overloaded, they all felt happier at this. This change of route was no doubt to save Alfred’s life.

At this point German Bombers appeared overhead, a mixture of Dorniers and Junkers Dive Bombers and commenced to bomb all the ships in the port. The Somersetshire Hospital ship was not spared this bombing as it made its way out to sea but luckily was not hit. “No kit bags or other gear except what’s strapped to you” an officer ordered, lots of kit was left on the dockside or thrown into the water.

The first bombs hit the Oransay at 2:10pm and damaged the steering gear and navigation equipment which delayed the ships departure for some hours.

Then there was a repeated session of dive bombers, with many bombs falling in the water but the planes kept at it. Alfred said “I actually saw the direct hit on the Lancastria and the next bomb went straight down the funnel, the ship rolled over, I could see the troops running down the side, some troops took off their shoes before diving into the water. The ships screw jutted above the water, about fifty men clung to the propeller singing, “They’re always be an England”. I was about 200yards away from the Lancastria as it slid under the water, never to be seen again. The water was full of men, shouting and struggling to be saved.”

By this time Alfred was on board the Oransay, repairs were still going on to the steering and men were being pulled from the water, some covered in oil and eventually they pulled out of the harbour to head for Plymouth. One of the men rescued was my friend Bertram Twamley RASC, a very lucky man. We were picking up bodies all through the night covered in oil.

We were given a meal on board of fish and bread, it tasted good. On our arrival in Plymouth Sound our Captain was told that we could not dock at Plymouth, we must go north to Oban, our Captain refused so we eventually unloaded at Plymouth and I made my way with lots of men to Plymouth main railway station.

The Salvation Army was with us all the way giving us cakes, Woodbines and tea, I still give to the SA for their wonderful work. At the Rail Station we were stopped by redcaps (military police). “Where are you going son”, “To London” I replied. “No you’re not you are arrested” and we were taken off in lorries to a disused theatre. We stayed there for 3 days until I was sent to Mitcham Common along with hundreds of others. We had to give our name and number and was eventually sent to the Salisbury Area to work in the NAAFI and later on as manager of several NAAF including work in the Shetland Isles..

Jacqueline Tillyer

As the bombed cruise ship Lancastria slipped beneath the calm seas off St Nazaire, Jacqueline Tillyer’s father kept her afloat by gripping her clothes between his teeth.

When the ship went down, Clifford and Vera Tillyer were already exhausted after spending six weeks fleeing from the advancing German army with two-year-old Jacqueline.

Yet they survived in the water for three hours before being rescued by the naval frigate Highlander.

The sailors revived the unconscious baby by dipping her into alternate baths of hot and cold water, before wrapping her in a naval jersey.

Jacqueline Tanner (nee Tillyer), of Moorlands Road, Link Top, Malvern, was the youngest survivor of the Lancastria bombing, which claimed around 7,000 lives.

She still has the shrunken sweater, along with her mother’s watch, which stopped at 4.07pm on June 17, 1940, the moment when they hit the water. Mrs Tanner was born in Belgium, where Mr Tillyer worked for the aviation company Avion Fairy. But the family fled south to escape internment when Germany invaded.

Friend and colleague Claude Freeman left at the same time with his wife, Gilberte and their little daughter, Claudine.

The women and children were sent by car from Charleroi to Mons, while the men had to get there by whatever transport they could find. Fortunately, they met up again in Mons and made their way south to Nantes, in Brittany, sometimes only hours ahead of the advancing German army.

On one occasion during their flight, as bombs fell on a railway station, they lay down on the platform, with the women and children underneath, shielded by the men’s bodies.

The children protested so loudly that Claude knocked their heads together when the danger was over, saying: “We have enough wars going on!”

The Dunkirk evacuation took place two weeks before they joined the former cruise liner Lancastria, anchored 10 miles from St Nazaire harbour.

Home and safety seemed in sight as they boarded the liner, which was packed to capacity with around 9,000 servicemen and civilians, standing shoulder to shoulder on the decks.

“Mother and father and I had gone down into the restaurant when an bomb came down the funnel into the bottom of the ship and exploded,” said Mrs Tanner.

“The ship immediately started to turn and, as my parents tried to get out, my mother called out `Baby here, baby here,’ and I took up the cry too.

“They said the crowd parted and let us go straight up to the deck. They put mother and me in a lifeboat and dad said he would stay with the men, but they made him get in too.”

Unfortunately, the lifeboat soon sank and there was no alternative but to swim.

“Luckily they were good swimmers. They had always been fit and dad kept me afloat by gripping my clothes in his teeth until someone gave him a plank of wood,” said Mrs Tanner.

“It was a beautiful summer and a very calm sea. Oil was spreading over the water and the Germans were machine gunning the sea to set fire to the oil.”

Despite this terrifying experience, the family clung to life until they were picked up by the Highlander, whose deck was strewn with bodies.

They later transferred to the previously bombed Oronsay, which made the voyage back to Plymouth with its bridge shot away and no radio or radar.

Following the sinking of the Lancastria, Prime Minister Winston Churchill imposed a media blackout. The government feared what the news would do the British nation in the midst of its darkest hour. The survivors were posted to far – flung places all around the country so as to minimize the risk of this horrendous and tragic story leaking out.

The survivors of the Lancastria, were ordered, under threat of Court Martial, not to talk about it. Victims’ relatives weren’t even told how their loved ones had died – they just received the usual telegram saying “MISSING – BELIEVED KILLED.”

The immense loss of life was such that the British government suppressed news of the disaster through the D-Notice system, but the story was broken in the United States by The New York Times and in Britain by The Scotsman on 26 July, more than five weeks after the incident. Other British newspapers then covered the story, including the Daily Herald (also on 26 July), which carried the story on its front page, and Sunday Express on 4 August; the latter included a photograph of the capsized ship with her upturned hull lined with men under the headline “Last Moments of the Greatest Sea Tragedy of All Time”, but the full story of the Lancastria never came out.

The late edition of The Scotsman on July 25 1940 featured a six-paragraph story buried on the middle of page five. It highlighted claims from the New York Sun newspaper on the sinking, with 500 feared dead. In the following day’s paper, again on page five, there was a more detailed article.

“Nearly 2,500 are known to have been saved – and more may be in enemy hands – from a total 5300 aboard the transport Lancastria, which, it was admitted in London yesterday, was sunk on June 17 by the enemy during the evacuation of the BEF from France,’ it read.

The article said the soldiers sang popular World War Two songs “Roll Out the Barrel” and “There’ll Always be an England” as the ship went down. Other soldiers, meanwhile, performed acts of bravery and helped civilians while there was “no panic”. Some survivors recall looking back at the stricken ship and seeing horrified faces looking out of the portholes and some trying to kick the glass out to escape – but she sank in just over 20 minutes.

Due to the government-ordered cover-up, survivors and the crews of the ships that had gone to the aid of Lancastria did not discuss the disaster at the time due to the fear of court martial. The British Government refused to make the site a war grave under the Protection of Military Remains Act 1986 although documents obtained under Freedom of information legislation (FOIA) show that it could be done. Early in the 21st century the French Government placed an exclusion zone around the wreck site. In July 2007 another request for documents held by the Ministry of Defence related to the sinking was rejected by the British Government. The Lancastria Association of Scotland made a further request in 2009. They were told that release under the FOIA would not be given because of several exemptions.

Churchill’s speeches during these crucial months didn’t avoid the realities facing Britain; he spoke of ‘blood, toil, tears and sweat’ (13 May 1940) – but also of determination; ‘we shall go on to the end … we shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds … we shall never surrender’ (4 June 1940).

Although he only made five broadcasts to the nation during this vital period, they conveyed Churchill’s determination and commitment, and they gave his country confidence.

The day after France fell to the Germans, Churchill made perhaps his finest speech of this period – commonly known now by its most famous phrase, ‘This was their Finest Hour’ – which was delivered to the House of Commons on 18 June and broadcast by the BBC to the nation later that evening.

The exact death toll may never be fully known and estimates range from as low as 2,500 to over 6,000 lives lost. The Lancastria’s acting Adjutant had desperately attempted to compile a list of those boarding from the small fleet of vessels ferrying men and refugees out to Lancastria and initially put the figure at almost 9,000 embarked, a figure backed up by a number of survivors. That figure may be exaggerated and its certainly disputed by the British Government. Recently authors, such as Brian Crabb, have managed to pull together a full list of those known to have perished aboard Lancastria but there is evidence to suggest that many more individuals boarded the Lancastria than official records indicate.

However the scale of the disaster is only one small part of the story and does not reveal the true extent of the horror that day. The events of that afternoon have become obscured, not least because they also coincided with another ‘larger’ news story, the formal announcement that France had capitulated to Hitler’s Germany and Churchill, on hearing news of the Lancastria disaster, immediately placed a D-notice on it forbidding any knowledge of the sinking reaching an already demoralised public.

Secrecy, whether deliberate or otherwise, continue to shroud the Lancastria like the dark, silt laden waters which now cover the wreck site.

In recent years, a campaign for the British government to formally recognize the disaster has been backed by MPs including Sir Nicholas Soames, Churchill’s grandson, as well as General Lord Dannatt, the former head of the British Army, Air Commodore Charles Clarke, former chairman of Bomber Command, author Louis de Bernières, author and actress Joanna Lumley.

In 2015, Chancellor George Osborne, standing in for David Cameron at Prime Minister’s Questions for the first time, called for the disaster to be remembered.

“It is the 75th anniversary of the sinking of the HMT Lancastria, the largest loss of British lives at sea in the history of this maritime nation. Some of the survivors are alive today and many of course mourn those who died,” he told MPs.”It was kept secret at the time for reasons of wartime secrecy, but I think it is appropriate today in this House of Commons to remember all those who died, those who survived, and those who mourn them.”

Following a long crusade backed by MPs, military chiefs and celebrity campaigners, the British government finally broke its long silence to formally commemorate the disaster.

The wreck of the Lancastria lies on the port side in water of a depth of 26m and rises to 12m below the surface. It is in an area that is subject to strong tides and currents. Much of the wreck is intact and the bow is a particularly impressive feature. There are many distinguishing features such as the spare anchor, winches and the propeller. There is a lot of marine life and conger eels are common on the wreck.

In 2006 the French authorities declared a 200m exclusion zone around the wreck and there is an ongoing campaign to have the wreck designated as an official war grave.

On the sea front in the harbour town of St. Nazaire the official Lancastria monument can be found. Inscribed in both French and English it reads:

“Opposite this place lies the wreck of the troopship Lancastria sunk by enemy action on 17 June 1940 whilst embarking British troops and civilians during the evacuation of France. To the glory of God, in proud memory of more than 4,000 who died and in commemoration of the people of Saint Nazaire and surrounding districts who saved many lives, tended wounded and gave a Christian burial to victims. We have not forgotten. HMT ‘Lancastria’ Association, 17 June 1988.”

