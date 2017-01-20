Photo of the Day

The Unabomber

For 17 years, an elusive criminal sent homemade bombs targeting universities, airlines and computer stores, killing three people and injuring 23 others. The FBI branded him “Unabomber” — shorthand for his early targets: universities and airlines..

How do you catch a twisted genius who aspires to be the perfect, anonymous killer—who builds untraceable bombs and delivers them to random targets, who leaves false clues to throw off authorities, who lives like a recluse in the mountains of Montana and tells no one of his secret crimes?

That was the challenge facing the FBI and its investigative partners, who spent nearly two decades hunting down this ultimate lone wolf bomber.

The man that the world would eventually know as Theodore Kaczynski came to the FBI’s attention in 1978 with the explosion of his first, primitive homemade bomb at a Chicago university. The Unabomber eluded the FBI for 17 years, despite an investigation spanning eight states and involving 500 agents, he mailed or hand delivered a series of increasingly sophisticated bombs that killed three Americans and injured 24 more. Along the way, he sowed fear and panic, even threatening to blow up airliners in flight.

In 1979, an FBI-led task force that included the ATF and U.S. Postal Inspection Service was formed to investigate the “UNABOM” case, code-named for the UNiversity and Airline BOMbing targets involved. The task force would grow to more than 150 full-time investigators, analysts, and others. In search of clues, the team made every possible forensic examination of recovered bomb components and studied the lives of victims in minute detail. These efforts proved of little use in identifying the bomber, who took pains to leave no forensic evidence, building his bombs essentially from “scrap” materials available almost anywhere. And the victims, investigators later learned, were chosen randomly from library research.

Theodore J. Kaczynski ’62 entered Harvard in the fall of 1958 at the age of 16 as a shy, Chicago-raised mathematics prodigy. Twenty years after he took his first class in the Yard, he would mail his first home-made pipe bomb.

Kaczynski, known in the media by his FBI code name “Unabomber,” has been described by the students who remembered him at the College as “shy” and “quiet.”

“He was a loner—he didn’t talk to anyone,” said one of Kaczynski’s Eliot House suitemates. “He seemed to be okay to talk to at first, but then after a while he wouldn’t connect to anyone else.”

But the uncovering of his connection with a string of bombings that would kill three and injure 23 over 17 years, cementing his status among Harvard’s most infamous alumni, only complicated the memories of Ted Kaczynski for those who knew him in college. For the students he interacted with while at Harvard, Kaczynski had seemed a socially reserved genius, but showed no inclination to violent or revolutionary action.

“It’s just an opinion—but Ted was brilliant,” said another Eliot suitemate. “I think it was a huge tragedy. He could have become one of the greatest mathematicians in the country. He wasn’t a domestic terrorist when I knew him.”

Kaczynski graduated from Harvard University in 1962, at age 20, and subsequently enrolled at the University of Michigan, where he earned a PhD in mathematics. Kaczynski’s specialty was a branch of complex analysis known as geometric function theory. His professors at Michigan were impressed with his intellect and drive. “He was an unusual person. He was not like the other graduate students.

In late 1967, Kaczynski became an assistant professor of mathematics at the University of California, Berkeley, where he taught undergraduate courses in geometry and calculus. He was also noted as the youngest professor ever hired by the university, but this position proved short-lived. Kaczynski received numerous complaints and low ratings from the undergraduates he taught. Many students noted that he seemed quite uncomfortable in a teaching environment, often stuttering and mumbling during lectures, becoming excessively nervous in front of a class, and ignoring students during designated office hours. Without explanation, he resigned from his position in 1969, at age 26. At the time, the chairman of the mathematics department, J. W. Addison, called this a “sudden and unexpected” resignation.

In mid-1969, Kaczynski moved into his parents’ small residence in Lombard, Illinois. Two years later, he moved into a remote cabin he built himself just outside Lincoln, Montana, where he lived a simple life on very little money, without electricity or running water. Kaczynski worked odd jobs and received financial support from his family, which he used to purchase his land and, without their knowledge, would later use to fund his bombing campaign. In 1978, he worked briefly with his father and brother at a foam rubber factory, where he was fired by his brother, David, for harassing a female supervisor he had previously dated and who had refused him as a boyfriend for not “sharing much in common.”

Kaczynski’s original goal was to move out to a secluded place and become self-sufficient so that he could live autonomously. He began to teach himself survival skills such as tracking, edible plant identification, and how to construct primitive technologies such as bow drills. After watching the wild land around him be destroyed by development and industry, he decided it was impossible to live in nature. He performed isolated acts of sabotage and initially targeted the developments near his cabin. The ultimate catalyst which drove him to begin his campaign of bombings was when he went out for a walk to one of his favourite wild spots, only to find that it had been destroyed and replaced with a road.

He began dedicating himself to reading about sociology and books on political philosophy, such as the works of Jacques Ellul, and also stepped up his campaign of sabotage. He soon came to the conclusion that more violent methods would be the only solution to what he saw as the problem of industrial civilization. He says that he lost faith in the idea of reform, and saw violent collapse as the only way to bring down the techno-industrial system.

Kaczynski’s activities came to the attention of the FBI in 1978 with the explosion of his first, primitive homemade bomb. Over the next 17 years, he mailed or hand-delivered a series of increasingly sophisticated explosive devices that killed three people and injured 23 more.

The first mail bomb was sent in May 1978 to materials engineering professor Buckley Crist at Northwestern University. On May 25, the package was found in a parking lot at the University of Illinois at Chicago, with Crist’s return address. The package was “returned” to Crist, but when Crist received the package, he noticed that it was not addressed in his own handwriting. Suspicious of a package he had not sent, he contacted campus police officer Terry Marker, who opened the package, which exploded immediately. Marker required medical assistance at Evanston Hospital for injuries to his left hand.

The bomb was made of metal that could have come from a home workshop. The primary component was a piece of metal pipe, about 1 inch (25 mm) in diameter and 9 inches (230 mm) long. The bomb contained smokeless explosive powders, and the box and the plugs that sealed the pipe ends were handcrafted from wood. In comparison, most pipe bombs usually use threaded metal ends sold in many hardware stores. Wooden ends lack the strength to allow significant pressure to build within the pipe, explaining why the bomb did not cause severe damage. The primitive trigger device that the bomb employed was a nail, tensioned by rubber bands designed to slam into six common match heads when the box was opened. The match heads would burst into flame and ignite the explosive powders. When the trigger hit the match heads, only three ignited. A more efficient technique, later employed by Kaczynski, was to use batteries and heat filament wire to ignite the explosives faster and more effectively.

The initial 1978 bombing was followed by bombs sent to airline officials, and in 1979, a bomb was placed in the cargo hold of American Airlines Flight 444, a Boeing 727 flying from Chicago to Washington, D.C. The bomb began smoking, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing. Some passengers were treated for smoke inhalation. Only a faulty timing mechanism prevented the bomb from exploding. Authorities said it had enough power to “obliterate the plane”.

As bombing an airliner is a federal crime in the United States, the FBI became involved after this incident and derived the code name UNABOM (UNiversity and Airline BOMber). U.S. Postal Inspectors, who initially had the case, labeled the suspect the “Junkyard Bomber” because of the material used to make the mail bombs. In 1979, an FBI-led task force that included the ATF and U.S. Postal Inspection Service was formed to investigate the case. The task force grew to more than 150 full-time investigators, analysts, and others. This team made every possible forensic examination of recovered components of the explosives and studied the lives of victims in minute detail. These efforts proved of little use in identifying the suspect, who built his bombs essentially from “scrap” materials available almost anywhere. The victims, investigators later learned, were chosen irregularly from library research.

In 1980, chief agent John Douglas, working with agents in the FBI’s Behavioral Sciences Unit, issued a psychological profile of the unidentified bomber which described the offender as a man with above-average intelligence with connections to academia. This profile was later refined to characterize the offender as a neo-Luddite holding an academic degree in the hard sciences, but this psychologically based profile was discarded in 1983 in favour of an alternative theory developed by FBI analysts concentrating on the physical evidence in recovered bomb fragments. In this rival profile, the bomber suspect was characterized as a blue-collar airplane mechanic. A 1-800 hotline was set up by the UNABOM Task Force to take any calls related to the Unabomber investigation, with a $1 million reward for anyone who could provide information leading to the Unabomber’s capture.

The first serious injury occurred in 1985, when John Hauser, a graduate student and captain in the United States Air Force, lost four fingers and vision in one eye. The bomb, like others of Kaczynski’s, was handcrafted and made with wooden parts.

Hugh Scrutton, a 38-year-old Sacramento, California computer store owner, was killed in 1985 by a nail-and-splinter-loaded bomb placed in the parking lot of his store. A similar attack against a computer store occurred in Salt Lake City, Utah on February 20, 1987. The bomb, which was disguised as a piece of lumber, injured Gary Wright when he attempted to remove it from the store’s parking lot. The explosion severed nerves in Wright’s left arm and propelled more than 200 pieces of shrapnel into his body. Kaczynski’s brother, David—who would play a vital role in Kaczynski’s capture by alerting federal authorities to the prospect of his brother’s involvement in the Unabomber cases—sought out and became friends with Wright after Kaczynski was detained in 1996. David Kaczynski and Wright have remained friends and occasionally speak together publicly about their relationship.

After a six-year break, Kaczynski struck again in 1993, mailing a bomb to David Gelernter, a computer science professor at Yale University. Though critically injured, Gelernter eventually recovered. Another bomb mailed in the same weekend was sent to the home of Charles Epstein from the University of California, San Francisco, who lost several fingers upon opening it. Kaczynski then called Gelernter’s brother, Joel Gelernter, a behavioral geneticist, and told him, “You are next.” Geneticist Phillip Sharp at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology also received a threatening letter two years later. Kaczynski wrote a letter to The New York Times claiming that his “group,” called FC (an acronym that stood for “Freedom Club”) was responsible for the attacks.

In 1994, Burson-Marsteller executive Thomas J. Mosser was killed by a mail bomb sent to his North Caldwell, New Jersey home. In another letter to The New York Times, Kaczynski claimed that FC “blew up Thomas Mosser because … Burston-Marsteller [sic] helped Exxon clean up its public image after the Exxon Valdez incident” and, more importantly, because “its business is the development of techniques for manipulating people’s attitudes.” This was followed by the 1995 murder of Gilbert Brent Murray, president of the timber industry lobbying group California Forestry Association, by a mail bomb addressed to previous president William Dennison, who had retired.

In all, 16 bombs—which injured 23 people and killed three—were attributed to Kaczynski. While the devices varied widely through the years, all but the first few contained the initials “FC.” Inside his bombs, certain parts carried the inscription “FC,” which Kaczynski later asserted stood for “Freedom Club.”

One of Kaczynski’s tactics was leaving false clues in every bomb. He would make them hard to find deliberately to mislead investigators into thinking they had a clue. The first clue was a metal plate stamped with the initials “FC” hidden somewhere (usually in the pipe end cap) in every bomb. One false clue he left was a note in a bomb that did not detonate which reads “Wu—It works! I told you it would—RV”. A more obvious clue was the Eugene O’Neill $1 stamps used to send his boxes. One of his bombs was sent embedded in a copy of Sloan Wilson’s novel Ice Brothers.

The FBI theorized that Kaczynski had a theme of nature, trees and wood in his crimes. He often included bits of tree branch and bark in his bombs. Targets selected included Percy Wood, Professor Leroy Wood Bearson and Thomas Mosser. Crime writer Robert Graysmith noted, “in the Unabomber’s case a large factor was his obsession with wood.”

In 1995, Kaczynski mailed several letters, including some to his victims and others to major media outlets, outlining his goals and demanding that his 50-plus page, 35,000-word essay Industrial Society and Its Future, referred to as “Unabomber Manifesto” by the FBI, be printed verbatim by a major newspaper or journal. He stated that if this demand were met, he would then end his bombing campaign. The document was a densely written manifesto that called for a worldwide revolution against the effects of modern society’s “industrial-technological system”. There was a great deal of controversy as to whether the document should be published, but the United States Department of Justice, along with FBI Director Louis Freeh and Attorney General Janet Reno, recommended publication out of concern for public safety and in hopes that a reader could identify the author.

Bob Guccione of Penthouse volunteered to publish it, but Kaczynski replied that, since Penthouse was less “respectable” than the other publications, he would in that case “reserve the right to plant one (and only one) bomb intended to kill, after our manuscript has been published.” The pamphlet was finally published by The New York Times and The Washington Post on September 19, 1995. Penthouse never published it.

Throughout the document, produced on a typewriter without the capacity for italics, Kaczynski capitalizes entire words in order to show emphasis. He always refers to himself as either “we” or “FC” (Freedom Club), though there is no evidence that he worked with others. Donald Foster, who analyzed the writing at the request of Kaczynski’s defense, notes that the document contains instances of irregular spelling and hyphenation, as well as other consistent linguistic idiosyncrasies (which led him to conclude that it was indeed Kaczynski who wrote it).

Industrial Society and Its Future begins with Kaczynski’s assertion that “the Industrial Revolution and its consequences have been a disaster for the human race.” The first sections of the text are devoted to a discussion of the psychology of leftists and the negative consequences on individuals and small groups within the “industrial-technological system.” Kaczynski writes that the industrial system has robbed contemporary humans of their autonomy, diminished their rapport with nature, and forced them “to behave in ways that are increasingly remote from the natural pattern of human behaviour.” The later sections speculate about the future evolution of this system, arguing that it will inevitably lead to the end of human freedom, call for a “revolution against technology,” and attempt to indicate how that might be accomplished.

In August 1995 David Kaczynski’s wife Linda asked him a difficult question: “Do you think your brother Ted is the Unabomber?” He couldn’t be, David thought. But as the couple pored over the Unabomber’s seventy-eight-page manifesto, David couldn’t rule out the possibility. It slowly became clear to them that Ted was likely responsible for mailing the seventeen bombs that killed three people and injured many more. Wanting to prevent further violence, David made the agonizing decision to turn his brother in to the FBI.

Of all the riveting stories that David Kaczynski tells about his brother Ted, the most haunting is the tale of the rabbit in the cage. One summer during their 1950s childhood, spent in a suburb outside Chicago, their father caught a baby rabbit. He put it on display in the backyard in a little cage fashioned out of wood and wire. A crowd of local kids, David among them, gathered round, jostling to get a better view.

Suddenly there was a cry from the back: “Oh, oh, let it go!” The boys turn round to find Ted looking distressed and panicked at the sight of the rabbit visibly trembling in its box. The mood turned instantly from jovial to shame-faced; how funny it had been to be ogling at the tiny animal, and how cruel it seemed now. The father grabbed the box and quickly carried it to a wooded area across the street where he let the little rabbit go, back to the wild.

The story is poignant in part because Kaczynski’s brother now lives in a cage built of concrete and reinforced steel within a “supermax” security prison, and in part because of how the story was recalled to David years later. For he had forgotten all about the rabbit for the best part of 40 years, until his mother reminded him of it – on the day he told her that his brother was suspected of being the Unabomber, the “neo-Luddite” murderer who, for many, many long perverted years, waged a twisted campaign of mail bombings against targets including American universities and airlines, killing three people and injuring many more. Kaczynski confessed to his mother that he had informed on Ted to the FBI, fearing further atrocities, and that because of his action, his brother could face the death penalty.

Kaczynski had no idea how his mother would react to the news. Would she disown him for betraying his own brother? Would she forever cast him out of her love? Instead, she took his head in her hands and kissed him. “I know you love Ted, and wouldn’t have done that if you hadn’t had to,” she said. And then she told him the story of the rabbit in the cage. “She told me that story,” Kaczynski says, “at the moment Ted was caught, was trapped, knowing perhaps he would end in the fulfilment of his own worst nightmare.

“You can’t eat your cake and have it too. To gain one thing you have to sacrifice another.”

– Ted Kaczynski

This reversal of the famous saying was one of the phrases within the Unabomber’s Manifesto that identified Ted Kaczynski as a lead suspect.

During their investigation the FBI used 500 agents, and with the help of the New York Times and The Washington Post, they were able to identify the person responsible for creating the bombs. In September 1995, the FBI got the two largest papers in the nation to come together to print the infamous manifesto. The hope was that someone would recognize the writing style of the anonymous author.

Their hope turned to a reality when Ted Kaczynski’s sister-in-law read The Washington Post and noticed the writing style was all too familiar. She then turned the newspaper over to her husband, David, requesting he read it. After much thought and research, David Kaczynski decided to go to the federal authorities. In 1996, Ted was arrested and eventually received his sentence of life imprisonment. His homemade bombs killed three people and injured 23 others from 1978 to 1995. His brother, David began the foundation New Yorkers for Alternatives to the Death Penalty.

After his 1998 conviction, Kaczynski reportedly began sending copies of his prison correspondence with family, friends and fans to the University of Michigan Library in Ann Arbor. The papers, show him as someone unique among criminals — a psychotic who killed three people and injured more than two dozen others not for gain or power or sexual gratification, but under the spell of an ideology that was fully thought out and articulated with some superficial plausibility and appeal yet unmistakably, and horrifyingly crazy.

Two decades after Kaczynski’s capture, here are five interesting tidbits about the Unabomber – who is now 73-years-old – you may have forgotten after all these years.

He’s Extremely Intelligent

Kaczynski grew up in Evergreen Park, Illinois, and dubbed a child prodigy by education experts. At 16, he was accepted into Harvard University, where he earned an undergraduate degree. He later earned a PhD in mathematics from the University of Michigan and, in 1967, at the age of 25, was named an assistant professor at the University of California at Berkeley. He resigned from that post two years later.

He’s a Prolific Writer

Incarceration has done little to curb Kaczynski’s affinity for the written word. In fact, Kaczynski has been corresponding with hundreds of people since his arrest, but those writings are being kept under seal until 2049, when they will be made public. In 2010, the publishing company Feral House published Technological Slavery: The Collected Writings of Theodore J. Kaczynski.

He’s an Active Alumnus

In 2012, Kaczynski submitted his biographical information to Harvard University’s Alumni Association for inclusion in the school’s alumni directory. The listing he submitted boasts his eight life sentences as “awards,” and claims his current occupation is “prisoner.”

He Has a Following

In 1995, a Boston artist launched a formal write-in campaign to get Kaczynski elected president. The slogan of the campaign, which was launched to convey the sentiment that the American political system is a farce, was, “If elected, he will not serve.”

He was Given Up by His Brother

Investigators got their first real break in the Unabomber case in 1995, after Kaczynski’s notorious “Manifesto” was published in national newspapers. After reading his writings, Kaczynski’s sister-in-law recognized his handwriting. She showed her husband, who also identified the handwriting as Kaczynski’s. Ted’s brother, David, notified the FBI about his hunch, leading to Kaczynski’s eventual arrest.

FBI agents arrested Kaczynski on April 3, 1996, at his remote cabin outside Lincoln, Montana, where he was found in an unkempt state. A search of his cabin revealed a wealth of bomb components, 40,000 handwritten journal pages that included bomb-making experiments and descriptions of the Unabomber crimes; and one live bomb, ready for mailing. They also found what appeared to be the original typed manuscript of the manifesto. By this point, the Unabomber had been the target of one of the most expensive investigations in the FBI’s history.

In January 1998, Kaczynski attempted suicide as he prepared to go on trial. He was insistent that his lawyers not use any type of insanity defense, and he rejected any implication that he was mentally ill. However, after a failed bid to represent himself in court, Kaczynski decided to plead guilty to 13 federal bombing-related charges. It has been thought that he made the deal to avoid the death penalty. He received four life sentences plus another 30 years for his actions without the possibility of parole.

