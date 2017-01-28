Photo of the Day

Praise the Lord

If it’s the future, and the end of the world is nigh, it’s probably safe to assume that things are looking grim. If all you have to eat is the survivalist food you bought from televangelist Jim Bakker in 2015, then your situation may be considerably worse. You might recall Bakker’s fall from grace in the ’80s after a sex scandal and four-year stint in federal prison for time-share fraud. His wife at the time, Tammy Faye, was known in part for her dramatic eye makeup that frequently streaked her face during emotional TV episodes. (The Bakkers later divorced; Tammy Faye died in 2007.)

Infamous ex-convict Jim Bakker went on his scamvangelist program in 2015 to inform the world that it has been witches all along who have been responsible for televangelists ending up behind bars for their various indiscretions. For those of you who may be unfamiliar with Bakker, he and his wife Tammy Faye Bakker hosted a televangelist program called The PTL Club (PTL stands for “Praise The Lord” or “People That Love”) back in the ‘80s. Although they claimed that were doing the Lord’s work, in actuality they were shamelessly lining their pockets with contributions that sometimes topped a million dollars a week. As the Bakkers’ money scam inevitably unravelled, allegations of rape made by a woman named Jessica Hahn brought the seedy into the realm of the salacious. It was a huge scandal that grabbed the nation’s attention and wouldn’t let go.

According to Bakker, all his woes of yesteryear can be traced back to one vile source, witches! Bakker went on to recount a story that an unsourced yet “well-known man of God” told to him. This man had an encounter on a flight with an actual card-carrying witch. According to him, this evil woman proudly revealed what witches had been getting themselves up to of late. “Right now all the witches, what is it, coven or something, they’re all agreeing they’re going to destroy the television ministries and we’re starting with Jim Bakker! And we are all praying, praying to destroy him.”

Bakker’s guest, End Times radio host Rick Wiles, completely agreed with him, recommending that Jim get a former Satanist named John Ramirez on his program to confirm this to be fact.

Simple people with a simple dream, Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker started out hosting a children’s religious puppet show. By the mid-1970s, however, the fabulous Bakker duo had become the toast of televangelism. They pulled in millions of dollars in contributions to their PTL (Praise the Lord) ministry, and even built a sort of fundamentalist Disneyland called Heritage USA in South Carolina. But Jim had a couple of dirty little secrets. He had paid a former church secretary named Jessica Hahn to keep quiet about a sexual encounter they had in 1980. But when the scandal broke in 1987, questions began to be raised about Bakker’s financial dealings.

Jim Bakker and his wife Tammy had been in the ministry with the Assemblies of God since the early 1960s prior to joining Pat Robertson’s Christian Broadcasting Network, then based in Portsmouth, Virginia in 1965. The Bakkers launched a children’s show called Come On Over (later to be retitled Jim and Tammy), where the couple entertained viewers with songs, stories, and puppets. In 1966 Jim Bakker became the host of The 700 Club, a then-new religious talk program which evolved from a telethon. The 700 Club would become the flagship program of Christian Broadcasting Network, which expanded from its original Hampton Roads station to include outlets in Atlanta and Dallas–Fort Worth by 1973.

By 1976, the Bakkers moved their studio to a former Charlotte, North Carolina furniture store. The show continued to be hosted by Jim Bakker and co-hosted by his wife, Tammy Faye Bakker. Bakker and his staff built what became known as the PTL Television Network (later named The Inspirational Network), a worldwide Christian satellite cable television network. In a Tonight Show-type format, the program featured many well-known ministers and Christian recording artists. In the beginning, “Uncle Henry” Harrison (who had worked with Bakker at CBN) was the co-host/sidekick (much like Ed McMahon to Johnny Carson), and when Tammy Faye took over as co-host, Harrison became just the announcer.

The program was later broadcast from Bakker’s Heritage Village ministry headquarters and complex on Park Road in Charlotte, and then moved to studios constructed at the ministry’s new 2500-acre mixed use family theme park and resort in Fort Mill, South Carolina known as Heritage USA. Bakker’s conspicuous consumption and prosperity gospel preaching led critics to claim that PTL stood for “Pass The Loot.”

As time went on and as more stations had additional programming commitments by 1981, many opted to only run an hour of the PTL Club. In the fall of 1982, the show was cut to an hour, at which length it remained until its cancellation.

Due to his involvement in highly publicized financial and sexual scandals, Bakker resigned on March 19, 1987. He turned the cable network, the Heritage USA complex and all ministry assets over to fellow televangelist Jerry Falwell. Falwell became CEO of parent company, Heritage Village Church & Missionary Fellowship, Inc. and assumed control of the network and of its flagship program. Falwell’s involvement was deemed newsworthy, as the PTL ministries were a part of the Assemblies of God denomination and Falwell was a Baptist. Ministry supporters questioned Falwell’s intentions and speculatively attributed his interest solely to maintaining control of the lucrative cable-television empire owned by PTL to use to broadcast his own ministry programming from his Lynchburg, Virginia headquarters.

One commentator noted that “Bakker arranged for Falwell to take over PTL in March in an effort to avoid what he called a ‘hostile takeover’ of the television ministry by people threatening to expose a sexual encounter he admitted to having had seven years earlier with church secretary Jessica Hahn.”

According to Hahn, on the afternoon of December 6, 1980, when she was a 21-year-old church secretary, Bakker and another preacher, John Wesley Fletcher drugged her and raped her for “about 15 minutes”. Hahn stated she overheard Bakker say afterward to another PTL staffer, “Did you get her too?”

A federal grand jury ultimately indicted Bakker for directing millions of dollars of church funds to personal use. Much of the nation watched the court case to see the outcome of the $165 million in donations.

The PTL Club continued as a television program for considerable time after this, first with Falwell as its host and PTL personality Doug Oldham as co-host. Falwell later brought in Christian singer Gary McSpadden as the show’s co-host, along with PTL musical talent Ron Aldridge. The show was renamed PTL Today, then — in an effort to distance the show from the PTL name — Heritage Today. Aldridge continued as co-host alongside another PTL singer, Brenda Davis, after Falwell suddenly resigned from the now-bankrupt PTL ministry. McSpadden and Oldham subsequently left the show out of support for Falwell’s decision to resign his position with the ministry.

With Falwell’s resignation, Sam Johnson, a member of the PTL ministry team, assumed leadership and incorporated a new entity known as Heritage Ministries to run the television program and associated ministry functions. As Heritage USA and the PTL assets were now tied up in bankruptcy reorganization, the new ministry and the television program had to move from their longtime Heritage USA broadcast studios to newly purchased property on Nations Ford Road in Charlotte that was named Heritage Place.

The program remained on the air as late as September 1988, when Johnson faced problems with the IRS

Jimmy Swaggart was one of Jim Bakker’s fiercest critics when the Bakker scandal broke, telling an interviewer he himself had never even kissed a woman other than his wife. Maybe not. But the bombastic and fantastically successful television preacher — and cousin to rock-and-roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis — was doing something with that prostitute in a cheap New Orleans hotel room in early 1988.

Swaggart’s tearful, televised confession kept his $12-million-a-year, 10,000-employee religious empire together — until he got caught with his pants down again. That’s right, Jimmy Swaggart was linked to (brace yourself!) another hooker in 1991. A couple of lost lawsuits, an IRS tax lien, and that was the end of the line for Jimmy Swaggart. Well, not exactly. He’s still hurling rhetorical fire and brimstone on TV, radio and online, albeit on a much smaller scale.

Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker were America’s reigning king and queen of televised religion, and their son Jay was their publicly adored prince.

But privately, Jay’s needs often took a back seat to his parents’ ambitions, and when Jay was in his adolescence, the burdens of his parents’ fall from grace plunged him into alcoholism and rebellion.

Once upon a time it looked like no doors would ever be closed to the only son of Jim and Tammy Faye. Their ministry, PTL, was the most successful on television.

By preaching the promise of God’s everlasting kingdom, the Bakkers raised enough money to build a kingdom of their own called Heritage U.S.A. — part Christian retreat, part amusement park — that eventually drew 6 million visitors a year.

To build the park, the Bakkers had to raise half a million dollars every day, and fund-raising sometimes took priority over child rearing. Jim and Tammy Faye tried to compensate by giving lavishly to their children.

“They got everything they wanted because we felt so guilty about having to work so much— all they had to do is name a gift,” said Tammy Faye.

In 1987, scandal rocked the Bakker household and the PTL empire. It became public that seven years earlier, while at a Florida fund-raiser, Jim Bakker had left his daughter on the beach while he went to a motel room and had sex with secretary Jessica Hahn.

On December 6, 1980, Bakker and Hahn had a sexual encounter in a Florida hotel room. Although they each told different stories of what had happened, Bakker eventually paid Hahn over $350,000 to remain silent. When the arrangement became public, the scandal helped to bring down the entire PTL ministry.

Hahn, who claimed that she didn’t want to be in the spotlight, became an overnight celebrity. She posed for Playboy magazine, wrote a book about her relationship with Bakker, and even briefly lived in the Playboy mansion. Hahn, a radio announcer in Phoenix, Arizona, at the time of Bakker’s indictment, soon became a regular on Howard Stern’s radio show and appeared in rock music videos, as well.

This revelation of their affair cost Jim his ministry and turned him and his wife into national laughingstocks. Tammy Faye, in particular, was ridiculed for her extemely heavy eye makeup.

The humiliation was difficult for Jay. “I drank,” he says, “I’d party … just to get away from it … I wanted to be someone else.”

Soon after the affair became public, his father became besieged by legal troubles. Jim Bakker was convicted of fraudulently selling time shares and was sentenced to 45 years in prison. Jay, then 13 years old, watched the trial on television and saw his father have a mental breakdown.

When Jay turned 16, he was allowed into the prison to visit his father by himself. On his second visit alone, Jay had to deliver some devastating news from his mother: She wanted a divorce.

“I said, ‘Mom’s leaving you,'” remembers Jay, “And I think it was about three hours of silence there at that moment … It was a horrible day.”

Jay says he was worried his father might try to kill himself.

Before he left, Jay promised his dad he would do everything he could to get him out of prison. It was a promise his father says he kept.

“I don’t think I’d be out without him,” says Jim Bakker. “He called everybody, he called the president of the United States … He called every minister in America.”

Eventually Jim got his sentence reduced and was released from prison. Tammy Faye, after getting a divorce from Jim in 1992, married again.

When his father was set free, Jay was then 18 and an alcoholic. Although he had been working for his father’s release, he found it difficult living in the same house with him. “We couldn’t get along,” Jay says. “We were fighting every day.”

A few months later, Jay moved out of their North Carolina home and for a while took his drinking problem on the road. After drifting around the country, he eventually settled in Atlanta. There, he says, a pastor friend helped him realize that he needed to embrace religion in order to get sober.

“It was the realization that God loved me and doesn’t have an expectation on me to be perfect … that just set me free for some reason,” Jay says.

Jim and his wife, Tammy Faye, were on top of the world before the scandal first broke. They were enormously successful at raising money for their televised religious programs, and after its 1974 debut, their cable show became the highest rated religious show in the country. The Bakkers then added talk-show elements to standard preaching, often featuring celebrities, music, and comedy. With all of the money they made from their programming, the Bakkers built a 2,200-acre resort, Heritage USA, which featured a studio large enough to seat 1,800 people. Six million people visited the park in 1986, placing it behind only Disney World and Disneyland in terms of attendance.

When the Hahn scandal was leaked, other televangelists were outraged. Jimmy Swaggart, in particular, went out of his way to condemn Bakker. Tammy Faye responded to their critics by singing “The Ballad of Jim and Tammy Faye” to the tune of “Harper Valley PTA” on their show. Still, Tammy Faye could not defend the ministry against federal charges that the funding for Heritage USA had been acquired by defrauding their viewers and donors.

In Tammy Faye’s eyes she was just a simple, small-town Minnesota girl. Just your everyday naif who goes to a revival and starts speaking in tongues at age 10, discovers makeup, and runs off to Bible college, where she finds love (the Rev. Jim) and puppets (Susie Moppet, the kiddie TV show star she created), and, ever so circuitously, works her way into pop-culture immortality.

She was impervious to the academic definition of camp, which made her one of its shrewdest practitioners. Hubris was just a fancy word for reality show. She knew people loved the details, and she wasn’t afraid to share any of them. “I think the eyes are so important,” she tells the camera in The Eyes of Tammy Faye: “I think you can look in someone’s eyes and really tell what kind of a person, what their heart is. And so when my precious friends die, I always ask if I could please have their glasses. When my mom died, I got my mama’s glasses, and they’re very, very precious to me. I like to put them on sometimes and think, you know, Mama looked through these.”

Tammy Faye was simple in a rather complex way. She loved dolls, tiny dogs, and L’Oreal Lash Out. She loved Diet Coke. She loved children. She loved sinners. She loved attention.

She loved nerve-calming Ativan pills, until her husband and church leaders sent her off to the Betty Ford Center. She lasted there one day, she said, because that’s all it really took, because she immediately got the point, realized she was addicted, and never succumbed to another drug — not counting the addictive allure of telling the world over and over about one’s recovery.

Tammy Faye’s drug addiction was merely a hint of the shadowed valley that lay ahead. In 1987 the world would learn of Jessica Hahn, a church secretary who had been paid $265,000 after threatening to go public with her affair with Bakker. Despite the rivers cried by Tammy Faye, prayer could not keep Bakker from going to prison on fraud and conspiracy charges relating to the mismanagement of the PTL Network’s millions. Jerry Falwell took over the Bakkers’ businesses and riches and promptly banished the couple. Tammy Faye faced the press and sang: “On Christ the solid rock I stand; all other ground is sinking sand.”

She divorced Bakker in 1992 and married one of his closest PTL associates, Roe Messner, who, among other things, had overseen the building of Heritage USA, the theme park and hotel compound that once rivaled Disney World and eventually was shuttered. Messner would himself go to prison, in 1996, for bankruptcy fraud, and was released in 1999.

Tammy Faye became a fixture of basic cable, happy to do almost any talk show, reality show or shopping-network guest appearance that came her way. Churches slowly invited her back, to sing and preach the power of positive thinking. Cancer, diagnosed in 1996, recurring in 2004.

Tammy Faye died of cancer in 2007. She was sixty-five. While her ex went right back to what he figured he knew, she reinvented herself to the point that she became a pop culture icon. There was the short-lived syndicated TV talk show, The Jim J. and Tammy Faye Show; a critically acclaimed documentary, The Eyes of Tammy Faye; and those T-shirts declaring “I ran into Tammy Faye at the shopping mall.” She became popular with many in the gay community—maybe it was the heavy mascara, the cancer-can’t-defeat-me feistiness, or the way she kept coming back from scandal, ridicule, prescription drug addiction, and whatever else life threw at her. By the time she appeared on, yes, Larry King Live days before her death, looking like a ghost, her place in modern American consciousness seemed cemented.

Jessica Hahn appeared in Playboy before slipping into obscurity.

The Bakkers’ daughter, Tammy Sue, did some Christian singing after PTL. Their son, Jamie Charles, goes by Jay. He founded Revolution, a ministry aimed at those who feel scorned by mainstream Christianity. Awash in Jesus tattoos and body piercings, he preaches Sundays at Revolution New York City, which meets in a performing arts space called Pete’s Candy Store in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn.

Bakker has renounced his past teachings on prosperity theology, saying they were wrong. In his 1996 book, I Was Wrong, he admitted that the first time he actually read the Bible all the way through was while he was in prison, and that it made him realize he had taken certain passages out of context — passages which he had used as “proof texts” to back up his prosperity teachings. He wrote:

The more I studied the Bible, however, I had to admit that the prosperity message did not line up with the tenor of Scripture. My heart was crushed to think that I led so many people astray. I was appalled that I could have been so wrong, and I was deeply grateful that God had not struck me dead as a false prophet!

In 1998, while working in the inner-city ministry of the Dream Center of Los Angeles, Pastor Jim met Lori Graham. After an abusive marriage of years of substance abuse, Lori founded a ministry of women who were suffering the emotional scars from abortion. On 4 September 1998, Bakker married Lori Beth Graham, a former televangelist, 50 days after they met and have totally dedicated their lives to ministry.

His son, Jay, who is now a minister at Revolution Church in Minneapolis, wrote of the PTL years in his book, Son of a Preacher Man: “The world at large has focused on my parents’ preaching of prosperity, but … I heard a different message — one of forgiveness and the abundance of God’s love. I remember my dad always seating a mentally handicapped man in the front row and hugging him. And when vandals burned an African American church down, Dad made sure its parishioners got the funds to rebuild. His goal was to make PTL a place where anyone with a need could walk in off the streets and have that need met.”

In January 2003, Bakker began broadcasting the daily Jim Bakker Show at Studio City Cafe in Branson, Missouri, with his second wife, Lori, the show currently has a millennial/survivalist focus. He and wife Lori have since adopted and/or taken in five children from the Phoenix inner city neighbourhoods Lori once frequented as a part of the Master’s Commission, a worldwide discipleship program now based in Relevant Church in the Dallas Metro area.

In January 2008, Bakker’s ministry moved into a new television studio near Branson, in Blue Eye, Missouri. The studio is housed in a 600-acre (2.4 km2) development that resembles Bakker’s former location, Heritage USA. Most or all of the property in the new development (named Morningside) is owned by associates of Bakker rather than by Bakker himself. Several sources have reported that Bakker still owes the IRS about $6,000,000