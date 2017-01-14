Politically correct language defined by Whaleoil: Part four



Homophobic: This word used to mean anyone who hated gay people but modern usage has changed it to anyone who doesn’t agree with things like Gay marriage, or who thinks Gay pride parades are a waste of money and make gay people look like weirdos. A gay man himself and star of the Fabulous Faggot tour, Milo Yianopoulos is homophobic by today’s modern definition as he thinks that the notion of marriage for gay men is absurd.



Safe Space: A place or environment in which a person or category of people can feel confident that they will not be exposed to discrimination, criticism, harassment, or any other emotional or physical harm. “

This is the modern equivalent of a padded sound proof room for snowflakes who don’t want to see or hear things that might upset them. It is a place where they will not be exposed to different ideas or viewpoints in case they feel offended.

White Privilege: This is the belief that the colour of a person’s skin automatically gives them a better deal in life but ONLY if it is white. Apparently being a white male is so great that they should be made to feel guilty over it even though it is something that they have no control over.