Politically correct language defined by Whaleoil: Part Three

There are so many politically correct words these days that would benefit from a Whaleoil dictionary definition so that we can understand fully what they really mean.

Carbon Footprint: This means how you affect the world around you environmentally by having the temerity to exist, use and consume stuff like the selfish, capitalist, oxygen thief that you are. The ultimate goal for some is to have as small a carbon footprint as possible which requires them to:

Change their Lightbulbs

Unplug their Gadgets

Take public transport or carpool

Choose a Laptop over a desktop

Filter their own water

Adjust their curtains and thermostat

Buy local food

Plant a tree

Compost their own poo

Grow their own veggies fertilised with their own poo compost

Recycle newspapers and use an e-reader when reading news online

Choose energy-efficient kitchen appliances

Ride a bike

After they have done all that they can then relax in a satisfied cloud of smugness even though their virtue signalling hasn’t actually made a blind bit of difference apart from increased personal fitness and some savings on their power bill.



Comrade: Comrade used to be a word exclusively associated with hard-core Russian communists but today bearded hipsters drinking soy lattes, chardonnay sipping socialists and frothing and ranting political “experts” (who like to hire their services out to millionaire funded political parties ) still use it but mainly online rather than in ordinary conversation. While it is used to show that you share the same political ideology with the person you are addressing, these days it is really just a friendly greeting like “Hey Dude, what’s up? “

Tolerance: Is a fascinating word that means putting up with something that you don’t like. It has been given a positive spin by politicians, left-wingers and the MSM. They think that being tolerant of people no matter how they behave and no matter how different their values or beliefs are to ours that we are doing something good for our multi-cultural society. They think that tolerance is a virtue like patience and charity.They forget that the word tolerant is used in sentences like, “his tolerance for pain was incredible but they broke him on the third day of torture when he begged to be allowed to die.”