Politically correct language defined by Whaleoil: Part Two

There are so many politically correct words these days that would benefit from a Whaleoil dictionary definition so that we can understand fully what they really mean.

Sexism: This used to mean treating a woman unfairly because she was a woman but these days it is more commonly used as a general excuse by women for why they didn’t succeed at something or why they get paid less or why someone did better than them. They didn’t get promoted because, ” sexism. ” Nurses earn less money than Doctors because ” sexism” They failed the exam because ” sexism. “



Misogynist: This used to mean a man who hates women and thinks that they are inferior to him. These days it has become a general insult that can be tacked on to a whole list when disparaging a man that you don’t like or agree with. ” He’s a nasty, sexist, right-wing, misogynist pig who rubs his white privilege in my face”

Islamophobe: This word was made up specifically to silence critics of Islam. It was designed to be seen as the equivalent of anti-Semitism. It is used to describe people who fear Islam or who object to or criticise Islamic politics, law or culture. It is commonly used to shut down debates on anything to do with Islam. Accusing a person of being Islamophobic is a common technique when the person has no logical rebuttal or fact based counter to an argument put forward by a critic of Sharia Law or the ideology of Islam.

Colonialism: This used to describe a period of time in New Zealand’s history that brought British law and values to New Zealand as well as religion, disease and bloodshed. These days it has become a dirty word used disparaging by Leftists in long rambling diatribes on their blogs about the oppressive white colonials who stole Maori land and caused all the problems in the modern Maori world today. Poverty, gum disease, drug dependency, child abuse, gambling and low educational standards are commonly laid at the feet of New Zealand’s Colonial past.