Pot, kettle, black, Mister Rattue

Chris Rattue thinks there is a witch hunt being run against Sonny Bill Williams because he likes to hang out with ISIS-supporting hate speech preachers who have anti-gay beliefs.

It’s hard to work out whether BMW is speeding towards a crisis or away from one. But the famous German car maker has been slow on the uptake when it comes to Sonny Bill Williams. SBW has been a Muslim since about 2009 which means there is a very good chance he has associated with his religion’s clerics for seven years. BMW signed SBW as an ambassador late last year. Now they are suddenly worried about the clerics he hangs out with, and particularly one who is violently anti-gay. Many Muslims and Islam are regarded as anti-gay, and they aren’t the first religious people to be guilty of that. (Last year, for instance, the Catholic Pope re-affirmed a ban on gay priests). SBW has never uttered an anti-gay word, so far as I can make out. SBW should be proactive, and tell BMW to take a hike before they drop him off. He’s got the right to hang out with whoever the heck he wants to hang out with, without being branded for their views. In other words, do you agree with everything your friends, associates and leaders believe? As PR boss Bill Ralston says, this smacks of being a witch hunt, one (in my opinion) of religious intolerance against Muslims and Islam.

This from a person well known for his own witch-hunts against people and a newspaper that conducted an 18-month long witch-hunt against me and people associated with me. Their staff including Matt Nippert, David “Anal” Fisher, and John Drinnan all hounded my friends, sat outside their houses, phoned their employers, contacted my sponsors and advertisers and conducted their own witch-hunt to try to isolate me, and destroy my business. Never did it cross their minds that I could hang out with whomever I like without them being branded for my views. They even contacted the Fijian government and the Israeli embassy in their witch-hunt of me.

So for them to now sanctimoniously intone that it’s a bit of a witch-hunt going after Sonny Bill Williams because he hangs out with anti-gay, anti-Semitic and ISIS supporting hate speech preachers is just a little bit rich.

Same goes for you, Bill Ralston. This isn’t a witch-hunt of religious intolerance against Muslims, it is an intolerance of intolerance and hate speech.

