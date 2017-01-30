Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu

Must read

What's hot

Who will decide what a hate crime is?
0

President Trump says its your LAST chance to subscribe to Whaleoil

by SB on January 30, 2017 at 10:00am

My good friend Donald Trump has said that you should subscribe today before the annual price increases from $100 to $120.

There is only one more day left to grab a year’s subscription for the

low, low price of ONLY $1.92 a week.

But wait there’s more…

Every time a reader subscribes President Trump says that…

Somewhere in New Zealand a Leftie’s head will explode. Sad.

Believe me, I guarantee that it’s true.

Who is going to subscribe to Whaleoil?

You are.

We’re gonna win so much you’ll get tired of winning.

Whaleoil’s plans are tremendous and its victories against vexatious litigants will be HUUUGE.

We’re going to build a New Media giant like Breitbart and Colin Craig is going to pay for it.

Subscribe to Whaleoil and make NZ  Media great again.

 

 

 

 

Been feeling guilty? Time to sort that out.
Click Here to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.

Tagged:
Print
60%
Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu