Pro-Life feminists not welcome but woman who kidnapped, sodomised, tortured and murdered a man made guest speaker

More and more information is being revealed about the Women’s march and it isn’t pretty. First, we discovered that one of the main organisers Linda Sarsour promotes misogynistic Sharia law is associated with Hamas and CAIR and has hateful views about Jews and Israel. Then we discover that this week she attacked the world’s leading opponent of female genital mutilation and expressed the desire to remove her vagina while saying that she doesn’t deserve to be called a woman. Now it is revealed that pro-life feminists were not allowed to take part in the march but a woman imprisoned for the horrific kidnap, rape, torture and murder of a man was made welcome on the march as a guest speaker.

Pro-life feminists were dropped like a hot potato by the March organisers who referred to them as anti-choice. Imagine if pro-lifers referred to those who support abortion as pro-death? The reaction would be incredible. Maybe they should be referred to as pro-death as after all they welcomed a guest speaker who kidnapped, sodomised and tortured a man to death.

Organizers of the anti-Trump “Women’s March on Washington” have dissolved its partnership with a pro-life feminist group following an online outcry from pro-choice activists. Organizers had advertised the event — which is expected to draw more than 100,000 attendees — as “inclusive,” but are now saying that inclusion doesn’t extend to women who don’t support abortion. New Wave Feminists, a pro-life feminist organization, had been listed as a partner for the march, but organizers are now saying that was an “error.”

So while the feminists who fight for the right to life of unborn children were told that they were not welcome to take part convicted felon Donna Hylton was. Donna’ lack of respect for human life it seems made her perfectly suited to be a guest speaker as in hindsight the Women’s march was an exclusive day out for women who are pro-death and anti-Trump.

The Women’s March on Washington last week featured as a speaker convicted felon Donna Hylton who, along with several others, kidnapped a man and then tortured him to death. Hylton’s name is listed on the Women’s March website alongside prominent liberals… Hylton, along with three men and three other women, kidnapped 62-year-old real-estate broker Thomas Vigliarolo and held him for ransom, before eventually killing him. As noted in a 1995 Psychology Today article, when asked about forcibly sodomizing the victim with a three foot steel pole, one of Hylton’s accomplices replied: “He was a homo anyway.” Speaking about Hylton, New York City Detective William Spurling told Psychology Today: “I couldn’t believe this girl who was so intelligent and nice-looking could be so unemotional about what she was telling me she and her friends had done. They’d squeezed the victim’s testicles with a pair of pliers, beat him, burned him.” -dailycaller.com

I wonder what it was about Donna’s horrific crime that made it acceptable in the organiser’s eyes? Was it because she is a black woman and her victim was white? Donna took part in the crime for money. Her involvement was unemotional. This was not a crime of passion. She was not motivated by a desire for revenge. She was not righting a wrong done to her. Her cut was to be $9000 which she intended to use to pay for a picture portfolio to help her break into modelling. She took part in the kidnapping, rape, torture and murder of a man for cold hard cash yet this is the kind of woman that was chosen to be a guest speaker alongside well-known liberals like Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards, actress Gloria Steinem, filmmaker Michael Moore and CNN commentator Van Jones.