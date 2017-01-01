Putin nailed it in his response to Malevolent Obama’s “Kitchen diplomacy”

While Obama is doing all he can to create problems for America and Donald Trump on his way out the Russian bear that he did his best to poke with a stick has calmly put him in his place. Obama blaming Russia for the hacking when he has provided zero evidence of their guilt is very un-presidential behaviour.

When we were hacked that was criminal and it was wrong. However, if they had exposed evidence of criminal actions by us then regardless of how it had been obtained we would have been prosecuted for it. Hillary lost in part because the hacker exposed illegal actions and behaviour. The hacker did not make her do those illegal things and if that put off voters then that would be called whistleblower activity if it had been against Trump rather than Hillary.

If Russia was guilty ( and I don’t believe that they are ) then they did America a favour by exposing Hillary’s actions.

It was one of the most heavily anticipated diplomatic moves of the year, but when it came down to it, the Obama administration’s decision to expel 35 embassy staff, close two compounds, and impose sanctions on top intelligence chiefs caught Russia off guard. The move was virtually unprecedented in the post-Cold War world. But that was the point.

The Russian president threw his traditionally petulant diplomacy out the door. Tactically, it was a triumph. …For months as the Russian hacking scandal grew, the Obama administration sat on its hands, refusing to disclose links between Russian operatives and WikiLeaks, of which the CIA claimed to have evidence. Various Russian government spokespeople began to paint a picture of sanctions pushed personally by a bitter Obama. “We all expected a more targeted response, frankly,” says Vladimir Frolov, a security expert and former government advisor. …Russia’s normal response to what it considers aggressive actions from the West is to act reciprocally – and asymmetrically. …”The logic is that you can’t do anything to Russia without the expectation that the exact same thing will happen to you,” says Fyodor Lukyanov, an expert close to the Russian foreign-policy elite. First indications were that it was business as usual. Writing on Facebook, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova promised “official statements, countermeasures, and much else besides”. There was an expectation that the Kremlin was preparing another attack on perceived Western soft targets – perhaps on orphans, human rights groups, or the LGBT community. On Friday night (NZT), local media were providing teasers as to what the asymmetric response might be. There were reports that the Anglo-American School of Moscow, a favorite of foreign diplomats, would be closed. Country residences for US diplomats would be shuttered. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov “suggested” to the Kremlin that there should be 35 reciprocal expulsions – 31 from the US Embassy in Moscow and four from the consulate in St Petersburg. As the day progressed, however, it became clear that the Kremlin was preparing a more sophisticated reaction. Various government spokespeople began to paint a picture of sanctions pushed personally by a bitter man. These were Barack Obama’s sanctions, not Donald Trump’s – not even US sanctions. They were the sanctions pushed in a final, futile burst of hatred by a lame-duck president. …The surprise came on Saturday morning (NZT), via a statement was published on the Kremlin’s website. Russia would resist even the minimum expected diplomatic response of retaliatory expulsions, the statement read: “[Russia] will not resort to irresponsible ‘kitchen’ diplomacy but will plan our further steps to restore Russian-US relations based on the policies of the Trump Administration.” Putin even invited the children of US diplomats to his New Year’s party. With that statement, the Russian president marked a complete about-turn of his traditionally petulant diplomacy. Tactically, it was a triumph. Suddenly “Obama’s sanctions,” designed so as to be untouchable by a future Trump administration, no longer seemed so irreversible. “It is a very smart move,” Lukyanov says. “It will humiliate Obama even more.” – The Washington Post