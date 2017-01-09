Quick update on my health

A little over a week ago I woke up to discover my left brain has had enough and packed it in. Typical soft wet leftie brain… can’t last the distance.

As a result, the right side of my face has been paralysed. Oh the irony.

I’ve had a CT scan, blood tests and things put where the sun don’t shine, and was told that essentially it’s a toss-up between Bell’s Palsy and Shingles. More recently, the thinking is that it may be both at the same time. I did develop a rash on my right collarbone – and only my right collarbone. Damn left brain.

There is an infection inside my head that’s putting pressure on nerves. And if that wasn’t fun enough, I live with constant pain. Think a tooth ache, ear ache and headache at the same time. All day long. All week long. Maybe all month long.

Clearly I’m not in great shape, so SB and Pete have stepped up and I’m basically telling them what to do because I’m not capable of doing much myself. I’ve not actually sat at my desk for almost two weeks now.

Prognosis is that I should gain some degree of control back in two weeks, but people around me are expecting it to be a little longer. Let’s hope they are wrong. I’m in lots of pain and I’m starting to lose my sense of humour. In fact, I went back to the doctor yesterday because the antivirals and heavy pain management meds might as well be candy. Or so it seems.

One of the dumb side effects is that I have trouble drinking, unless it’s through a straw on the left side of my mouth. Eating seems fine, as one side of my jaw seems capable of controlling the whole munching action. But my right eye is permanently open and I’ve had to resort to taping it shut at night.

During the day I’m wearing an eye patch, which has been a great source of mirth and comment about how bad-ass I look. Pete even photoshopped me into a police line-up, but I thought that sharing the “hilarious” photo would mean it would pop up on the leftie blogs for eternity so you’ll just have to imagine it for now.

The stresses of 2016 have come home to roost, and it is something else I can thank Colin Craig and others for. I’ll make sure I’ll bring this up as one of the outcomes of what happens when a rich angry man uses the courts for personal leverage without any merit to the case. His last court room encounter with me was thrown out as vexatious before it even went to trial. So I’m somewhat annoyed my left brain has decided to go all sookie on me and chuck it all in for a bit.

Jokes aside, I’m not in great shape. I can barely work. I’m on morphine to keep the worst of the pain at bay. But you know me, I can still take and make phone calls, and I have a great team I can dictate, direct and delegate to so it is business as usual.

Illegitimi non carborundum and all that.