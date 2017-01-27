Rachel Stewart goes full retard



Rachel Stewart who was the winner of the ‘Opinion Writer of the Year’ award at the 2016 Canon Media Awards has gone full retard calling Trump a fascist and even describing Dirty Politics as fascist. She fits journalist Melanie Phillips description of the left perfectly as Stewart’s hysterical reaction against President Trump reveals her own paranoia and aggression as she tries to paint both Trump and Dirty Politics as fascist.

I’m not sure she even understands what fascism is all about despite invoking memories of World War Two. Even her basic definition of fascism is dead wrong. If you look at the definition below you will see that Trump does not fit the fascist definition in any way shape or form. President Trump is not opposed to democracy and has done nothing to suggest that he is. He is not opposed to liberalism. The reality is that the liberal voters who lost are opposed to him!

Not even a week into Trump’s presidency, it’s crystal clear that US citizens are now dealing with a fascist regime. From the alt-right to alt-facts, hatred of the media, control of women’s bodies, the instant post-inaugural taking down of the White House website’s climate change page, fake news, fake hair – the list of evidence is long, and will keep growing like Pinocchio’s nose. Unless, mass resistance. Civil war even. Or worse.

There’s her aggression coming out. Are we really meant to believe that violence is an appropriate reaction to a democratically elected president that you didn’t vote for? Isn’t using violence to impose on the people the political world order that you approve of what a fascist would do?

The anonymous coward’s punch on white supremacist Richard Spencer during the inauguration … portends much worse to come. Reaction to the sudden violence was mixed. Many peace-loving liberals appeared to support it, …Laughter was the predominant reaction. Spencer says he’s not a Nazi, but he’s involved in a movement that is anti-immigration, anti-feminism, actively employs white supremacist rhetoric, and he’s also been filmed doing a Nazi salute.

You decide.

I decide that we should judge people by their violence or lack of it. Spencer may have views people don’t agree with but he has never been violent to my knowledge. The violence and the approval of the violence against him came from the very people who want to label him a Nazi.

Is it, in the end, incumbent upon decent, liberal Americans to deal to Nazism whenever they encounter it?

…Why? Because widespread fascism and social sadism go together like alcohol and escapism. Er, anyone remember World War 2? Therein, of course, may lie the problem. History does tend to repeat itself if we allow ourselves to forget it.

What does she think happened during world war two exactly? What does she think fascism and social sadism is? Perhaps she thinks that it is the action of a sadist to expect immigrants to follow the rules? Perhaps she thinks only a fascist state would expect feminists to pay for their own abortions instead of taking it out of the pockets of the ever suffering tax payer?

…Given the number of guns floating around the US… the crisis will be overwhelming… Even card-carrying democrats carry guns, and given the current climate, this is tipped to increase.

Maybe it’s time to comprehend the distinct possibility that we’ll all be called on to figuratively, if not literally, punch a Nazi soon…

Has Rachel even looked at the photos of the Women’s march? Most are the type that wears safety pins and retreats to safe spaces when they hear hurtful words or things they don’t agree with. Trump supporters won’t need guns to defeat them when a little judicial fat-shaming will send them scurrying for cover. These are people who only have the courage to protest in a democratic country with a non-corrupt police force where they know they are safe. If Trump truly was a fascist dictator using military might to oppress and control the people there wouldn’t be a peep out of this lot. Nope, it would be the people who voted him into power that would remove him from it because they know one end of a gun from another.

Amid all of this, I hate to mention New Zealand’s own little cabal of alt-truthers. I’m not suggesting that something similar could or would happen here. However, you’d be a fool to rule it out. What I am saying is remember Dirty Politics, and the various bit players who helped our current Government’s re-election with fake news, defamatory blogs and alternative facts?…

Now she is just being silly. We have alternative political opinions, not alternative facts. Being popular and influential make us a formidable opponent, not fascists.

…Maybe it’s time to comprehend the distinct possibility that we’ll all be called on to figuratively, if not literally, punch a Nazi soon. Sadly, to defend our way of life, and our hard-won liberal belief systems and soy lattes, we might have no choice.

Here is a photo of some Kiwis who fought and died for those” hard-won liberal belief systems.” Do they look like liberals to you?