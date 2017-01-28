The Regressive left have lost their liberal values

On social media the left has been described as the regressive left as well as the illiberal left and the control left. Some have even used the word Bigoteer. This reflects the change in the left that even its members like Dave Rubin can no longer ignore. The changes have been made increasingly obvious thanks to the Left’s response to the election of Trump. All of a sudden all the things that people suspected had changed were highlighted in neon lights by the words and actions of the people opposed to him. The Left need to return to true liberalism.

True liberalism defends free speech and expression. It supports liberty and the rights of the individual. Most importantly liberalism supports human liberty. Dave Rubin believes that the regressive Left is the biggest threat to freedom and western civilisation and I agree with him. It is the regressive Left that champions Islam despite its lack of equal rights, and it’s oppressive, anti-gay, and anti-democratic nature. It is the regressive Left that thinks that it is okay to counter ideas, opinions or democratically elected Presidents they don’t like with violent protest and hysterical slander.

The best analogy for me is feminism. I used to call myself a feminist because feminist ideas represented what I believed. Third wave feminism which is what is called feminism these days does not represent what I believe so I have stopped calling myself a feminist. The same thing has occurred with the Left. True Liberals my age are looking at the Left and recognising that it no longer represents ideas that they agree with.

True Liberals need to steer the left back to its roots because what we are seeing today is not only wrong it is dangerous. Today’s regressive Left is responsible for open borders and all the cultural and physical carnage that has resulted from them. Today’s regressive Left is responsible for people being prosecuted and criminalised and hounded out of their jobs for having an opinion.

We need a strong Progressive Left that stands up for free speech and the rights of the individual. We need true liberals who may disagree with our opinions but who support our right to have them just as we support their right to disagree with us.