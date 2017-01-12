Rumour that Tony Blair will start a new party

Phil Quinn in the NBR writes

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair may soon dive back into electoral politics, according to visiting British peer Lord George Foulkes. Lord Foulkes, a veteran former Scottish Labour MP and Minister before taking up a lifelong appointment to the House of Lords in 2005, said in Paihia yesterday that Mr Blair may launch a new party if current uncertainty over Brexit persists and Labour fails to improve its prospects under the faltering leadership of Jeremy Corbyn. “Watch Mr Blair,” Lord Foulkes said, “Sixty-three (years old), probably getting frustrated. If the circumstances were right, he might do something. If things got really, really bad with Mr Corbyn, and Brexit was getting into a real, real mess, he might take his courage into his hands. I think he might.” Lord Foulkes acknowledged today’s left-dominated Labour Party would not be amenable to a Blair comeback. “He couldn’t challenge Mr Corbyn with the current membership. If he came back, it would be to form and lead another party,” he said.

Corbyn is breaking the UK Labour party up by being stubborn and unwilling to present the party as a broad church.

Meanwhile, Lord Foulkes warned New Zealanders not to expect an upside from the UK’s impending exit from Europe. “New Zealand, rightly, has made its own and very effective relations on trade with other countries, and with the European Union, and it’s working well,” Lord Foulkes said. “You’d be on a fool’s errand to think this is going to be a bonanza for New Zealand.” Lord Foulkes said UK trade minister Liam Fox’s travel schedule points to the priorities for post-Brexit negotiations – and New Zealand Is notably absent. “It’s revealing what countries he’s visiting, and that is the giveaway as far as his priorities are concerned. He’s going to the Far East, India, North America.” Lord Foulkes is scathing about the Theresa May Conservative government’s approach to Brexit, and says the UK’s ultimate withdrawal from the European Union remains a 50/50 proposition. “They are struggling,”

The world over, including in this country, politicians are all about themselves, and not about serving the greater public. Oh, they say they are, but observe them and you’ll see it’s all about ego and empire building.

Voters instinctively know it. This is why the anti-establishment backlash is gaining momentum in western politics world-wide.

– Phil Quinn, NBR