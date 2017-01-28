Shootout at the Whakatane OK Funeral

Police have arrested 12 people following a gang shooting in Whakatane earlier this month.

The Armed Offenders Squad canvassed the town after the Mongrel Mob and Black Power clashed during a funeral procession. Police said four search warrants were carried out at properties in Whakatane this morning in relation to the incident. Detective Senior Sergeant John Wilson said 12 men had been arrested. They faced a raft of charges, including using a firearm against law enforcement officers, reckless discharge of a firearm and participating in an organised criminal group.

Not a mention as to why they had a shoot-out. Willie Jackson reported that the casket was dropped to the ground as they took it from the hearse.

Apparently that sparked off some built-up tensions.

Who takes a weapon to a funeral, anyway?

– RNZ