Sledge of the Day

Deniers of public opinion on assisted dying are living in dreamland, an obvious example being Bob McCoskrie of Family First New Zealand.
I don’t know if it’s honesty or numeracy that he lacks, but not many people would describe a 16,000-person quantitative survey by the University of Auckland that has been running for seven years and provided data for 100 peer reviewed papers ‘weak’, ‘incomplete’, and ‘drawing dubious conclusions,’ as Mr McCoskrie has tried to pass it off in this morning’s paper.
McCroskrie is trying to build public profile but has been very ineffective at doing so. The mere fact he thinks the Conservative Party is going to be a suitable platform for him to progress Family First “principles” shows you he’s yet another political retard.
