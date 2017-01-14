Sledge of the Day

Deniers of public opinion on assisted dying are living in dreamland, an obvious example being Bob McCoskrie of Family First New Zealand.

I don’t know if it’s honesty or numeracy that he lacks, but not many people would describe a 16,000-person quantitative survey by the University of Auckland that has been running for seven years and provided data for 100 peer reviewed papers ‘weak’, ‘incomplete’, and ‘drawing dubious conclusions,’ as Mr McCoskrie has tried to pass it off in this morning’s paper.