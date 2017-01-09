South Korea put the welfare of Korean women first

It is refreshing to see a government that is prepared to put the welfare of their existing citizens before the welfare of foreigners. Left -wing governments all over the world push their globalist and anti-border agendas with no care or concern for the danger they are exposing their citizens to. A government’s job is to protect its citizens. We build fences and walls around our homes not because we hate the people outside but because we love the people inside.

The South Korean government has granted refugee status to only three Syrians since 2014, according to information confirmed by The Korea Observer Thursday.

…Kim claims that the government is strategically denying visas to asylum seekers to minimize the number of applications received.

Concerns have also been raised of the risk of sexual assaults which would occure should any migrants be allowed in.“Judging by what we see in Europe, we would prefer to protect our women, rather than potentially place them at risk.” In addition, the nation needs to attend to its own demographic challenges posed by falling birth rates and an aging population before opening its doors to refugees. It seems as if the rest of the world is finally waking up to the reality of the situation…Hopefully they will remain firm on their stance, I think this decision will protect their country in the long run… -norwegiandefenceleague

Meanwhile, in Europe, the rapes and violent sexual assaults on local women continue at unprecedented levels.