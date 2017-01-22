Speaking of global warming…

Villagers knit jumpers for Indian elephants to protect the large mammals from near-freezing temperatures Local women make colourful jumpers for formerly abused animals after staff at conservation centre warn of temperatures dipping close to freezing point.

Photographs show female elephants wearing the carefully embroidered outfits, which cover their legs, back and neck, as centre staff and villagers stand among them. Kartick Satyanarayan, founder of the centre, said it was important to protect the formerly abused elephants from the cold. “It is important to keep our elephants protected from the bitter cold during this extreme winter, as they are weak and vulnerable having suffered so much abuse making them susceptible to ailments such as pneumonia,” she told the Times of India.

– The Independent