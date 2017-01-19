SST’s David Garrett is kicking the wrong shins

The largely irrelevant Dame Tariana Turia comes in for some Sensible Sentencing Trust attention

Dame Tariana Turia, when in parliament, often referred to the two major Maori gangs in the country as “just other forms of whanau”. That description of what are in fact two gangs of anti-social violent criminals with values alien to the rest of society is an insult to decent Maori New Zealanders. That it is also complete nonsense is demonstrated by clashes today between Black Power and the Mongrel Mob in Whakatane during a gang funeral, and attacks on an elderly man a few days ago.

“For far too long law abiding members of New Zealand society have had to put up with gangs of violent criminal scum in their midst” said Sensible Sentencing gang spokesman David Garrett today.

“These people are ‘outlaws’ in the literal sense of that term: they have contempt for the laws and norms which govern the rest of us, and by which the rest of us live their lives. Why should the good people of Whakatane be sidelined and held up by the police so a gang funeral procession can pass unhindered through the town ? Even the corrupt Chicago police in the 1930’s didn’t stop traffic so gang funerals could proceed” said Garrett.

“Why are the police not stomping on both groups of gang members? Why this pandering to them, and no doubt turning a blind eye to numerous breaches of the law, because that will create some work for them? Former police leaders like the late Gideon Tait must be turning in their graves” Garrett said.

“And before anyone cries ‘racism’, there is absolutely no practical difference between the ethnic gangs such as these two and those whose members are predominantly European, such as the Headhunters and the Hells Angels, who are actually involved in much more serious crime such as the manufacture and sale of methamphetamine, a drug which is a cancer on New Zealand society. The only difference is the last two mentioned gangs perhaps keep their heads down a bit” said Garrett

” For more than forty years politicians of all stripes – except those in the Maori Party – have talked tough on gangs…none of them have ever seriously tackled the problem” said Garrett.

“We call upon the National Party to nail its colours to the mast: do they agree with Tariana Turia that the Mongrel Mob and the Black Power are just other forms of whanau, or do they agree with ordinary New Zealanders, and the police, who know very well that these and other gangs are collections of outlaws? And if they do hold that view, when are they going to instruct the police to do something serious about them?”

-Scoop