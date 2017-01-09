Stuff still making stuff up

via the Tipline

There are typos, and little mistakes, but when newspapers aren’t doing their basic fact checking, you start to question everything else they publish.

Two people are critically injured after a crash in the Bay of Plenty on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to State Highway 2 south of Katikati just after 4.30pm, when two cars collided at the intersection of Wright Rd and Aongatete Rd.

The road was closed while the area was cleared. It reopened before 10pm.