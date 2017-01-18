Subscription Competition: May the best Whaleoiler win

Welcome to the 2017 Whaleoil Subscription giveaway that was generously funded by Whaleoil supporter David.

The judges are the Whaleoil reading public.

The three most persuasive commenters with the most upvotes will win one of the following prizes.

1st place winner: 12-month ad-free membership

2nd place winner: 6-month ad-free membership

3rd place winner: 1-month ad-free membership

The competition opens for voting 8.30 am January 18th and closes for voting 8.30am January 19th. To prevent people continuing to vote after that time I will remove this post from public view when voting closes.

I will announce the winners January the 19th and will include screenshots of the three highest scoring comments.

Your task is simple: Convince your fellow Whaleoilers why you should be given the ad-free membership. You can use words, pictures, cartoons, photos, memes….. whatever you think will help your case.

***ONLY one entry per person so make it memorable.

If you already have a subscription you can still enter because if you win we will either refund you the dollar value of your prize or you can give the subscription away to someone else.

Winners will be manually entered into the system by our Tech.

You can act like a Democrat and game the system by asking all your friends, undocumented aliens and relatives to visit Whaleoil to vote for you. Or you could do it like a Republican by persuading people to vote for you with logic, facts and/or humour.

Good Luck and may the best Whaleoiler win!