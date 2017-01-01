Sunday mailbag: “Dear moderators”

To the Esteemed Moderators of WOBH,
Near the end of the final day of the wonderful year that was 2016, I find myself looking back over my sins as well as giving thanks for the various wins that I have had.
One of my greater sins was to think that I could be terribly witty and droll, by only using six letters (and a comma) to make a pithy comment about the dastardly Julie Ann Genter in one of Whale Oil’s comment lines a few months back.
Had I read the WOBH rules of commenting engagement better, I would have realised, well before now, that I was of course breaking more than one of the said rules.
It was sort of sweary (as of course most know the true meaning behind the acronym GFY) so of course this was never to be allowed.
Certainly it was sort of pointless as well as it didn’t add anything to the discussion.
It was, by it’s very nature, short and not particularly enlightening, other than to perhaps highlight the fact that one should never presume that Acronymical Humour*, can ever be treated as one of the true noble forms of humour.
* – (TM)
There is also an argument that one should never comment after even a single CC and Dry, even though it can have a delightful calming effect (and doesn’t give me a headache like Bourbon and Coke does).
In any case, I have been suffering from Commenting Ability Withdrawal since my demented muttering resulted in a (fully justified and righteous) banning. I think the technical term for my case is “Was Being a Dick”.
So it is with great hope in my heart and with sanguine expectations for an enlightened 2017 that I have decided to make my number one resolution for next year to be:
“If unbanned from WhaleOil in 2017, Don’t be a Dick when commenting!”
So I hope you all have an awesome 2017, have more wins than you ever thought possible, keep writing the truth even when it’s not always comfortable, and generally keep being the good buggers (and buggeress’) that you all are.
And of course, if in the spirit of soon to be Ex President of the good ole U, S of A, you find it within your hearts to pardon a few of us reprobates, it would (personally speaking), be very comforted to know that I have regained some of the trust that I so easily gave away and I make a solemn vow to abide by the very sensible commenting rules of WOBH and it’s enlightened moderators.
Much regards
I thought I'd leave this one to the readers. The money or the bag?
