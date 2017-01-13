Go on. Take your National vote away. Not like you’re going to find anywhere else to put it

Chester Borrows responds to one of his constituents’ emails
Jim
I support NZ stance for the reasons set out below.
Israel has used any excuse – even a petrol bomb – to thump Palestinians with full military might on many many occasions.
They show complete disregard for previous agreements, human rights or international law.
It was not a caucus decision and I am not in Cabinet so can’t confirm your other questions. If you withdraw your vote fir National on this issue I doubt you’re going to find another party with a different point of view.
Chester
