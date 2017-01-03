Terrorism from Turkish Santa no surprise

A manhunt is on in Turkey for an assailant in a Santa hat who unleashed a salvo of bullets in a crowded Istanbul nightclub during New Year’s celebrations Sunday, killing at least 39 people. A tit for tat erupted on Sunday as the government denied the attacker was in costume, despite video evidence. Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told reporters on Sunday: “There is no truth to this. He is an armed terrorist as we know it. Stuff

It should be no surprise to anyone that the Islamic terrorist in Turkey chose a Western symbol associated with a Christian religious holiday for his murderous spree. In Turkey, many ordinary Muslims are intolerant of western religious holidays and traditions and some are violently hostile towards them.

Islamic terrorism is Jihad against the West and all that it stands for. The ideology of Islam seeks to destroy our Christian heritage and our Christian values.There is zero tolerance for the beliefs of others in the Islamic world even in so-called “moderate” Turkey. Imagine what would happen in the West if we put up signs showing violence towards Muhammad or anger towards any of the Muslim communities religious celebrations?

Back in 2013 Turkish men were protesting against Santa and they even gave him a public circumcision as part of their protest.