Thanks Murray, job well done, you’ve put us offside with one of our largest trading partners

I very much doubt going directly against the US is a “long standing policy position” of New Zealand. Boy, John Key’s chair hadn’t even gotten cold yet and the idiots are running the asylum.

The House voted overwhelmingly to rebuke the United Nations for passing a resolution that condemned Israeli settlement construction, a bipartisan slap that also targets the Obama administration while signaling a rocky road ahead for U.S.-U.N. relations under soon-to-be-President Donald Trump. The House measure, which passed 342-80 on Thursday, is likely to be followed by a similar, largely symbolic non-binding resolution in the Senate. Although its wording did not explicitly state so, the House statement also was a scolding of outgoing President Barack Obama’s administration for not vetoing the U.N. resolution. Some U.S. lawmakers already are saying they want to go further in the coming months by stripping the United Nations of U.S. funding.

We just had to play with the big kids. Let’s all see where McCully ends up after he leaves parliament. I suspect he’s found himself a very safe place to land with his despotic Muslim mates.

GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma said that while he has long advocated for de-funding the United Nations, he believes it is unlikely Congress will succeed in doing so. “Things of that magnitude are always difficult,” Inhofe said. “There are a handful of Republicans who really feel that multinational activities are more important than it really is, and every Democrat thinks that. So the numbers would be very hard to deal with.” Still, many U.N. officials fear that, under Trump, the U.S. will follow the playbook laid out during the George W. Bush presidential administration, during which the U.S. was often at odds with the world body, thanks in part to the tough tone adopted by Bush U.N. envoy John Bolton. Trump has expressed skepticism about the nature and role of the United Nations over the years, in line with his suspicion of multilateral organizations more broadly. Still, one of the Republican president-elect’s earliest picks for a top administration job was South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley to serve as America’s ambassador to the United Nations, and Trump aides have said he intends to keep that position in the Cabinet. The president-elect spoke Wednesday morning on the phone with the new U.N. secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, according to transition officials who did not give details of the conversation. Guterres previously led the U.N. agency that helps refugees and has been a passionate advocate for that cause; Trump has insisted the U.S. should not accept any Syrian refugees, putting him at odds with U.N. priorities.

World domination is less popular these days. The European experiment is crumbling with well performing democracies looking at not wanting to be a part of it and a poorly performing Islamic states like Turkey doing everything it can to be admitted.

The UN is another level of this. Once again it is a failed experiment that is starting to have some democratic membership nations re-evaluating why it is submitting itself to a process where non-democratic powers are more or less in charge of the show.

Even though it’s unlikely the US will totally walk away from the UN, Trump is likely to make it feel the pain. He did, after all, get elected on a “no more BS” platform. And pouring money into the UN definitely won’t “make America great again”.

Is it money well spent? No? Then stop spending it.

New Zealand may consider the same question.

– Politico