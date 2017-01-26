The Power of Influence

Guest post

The Israeli Question

The first I heard about UN Resolution 2334 was when Cam described Murray McCully as a ‘sneaky little weasel’ and I had to read on to find out why. But Israel is not exactly high on my agenda, so I read the article and thought little more of it.

But more articles followed, and as I started to read the comments, I began to see that there was quite a lot of support for Israel – so much so that people said they would change their vote over it.

Really? So you are going to trash your own country over this? How petulant!

But the issue wasn’t going to go away, so I decided that I needed to read up a bit on the subject, and try to understand why people were so hot under the collar about it.

Most articles I read – and I had to head to the foreign press to do so – were in support of the Resolution. I read that Israel building settlements had been the reason why the peace process broke down in 2014.

Well, McCully is right then, if that is the case – isn’t he? Good on New Zealand for standing up. The 2 nation solution is the best for peace in the region – and Resolution 2334 supports that.

Articles continued to be posted on WO, and I kept reading. Other viewpoints were presented. I used to be sympathetic towards the Palestinians, but their terrorist actions changed my view some time ago – even though the media seem to support Palestine no matter what they do. But Israel is the stronger party in this dispute – and there are times when they do seem to use that strength to crush the Palestinians.

So, I came to the conclusion that both parties are as bad as each other, and there will never be peace in the region, no matter what happens.

But then I read an article – also on WO – stating that the only solution that Palestine will accept is a solution where the state of Israel simply no longer exists. I read around a bit more and confirmed this. (Please note I try to read articles from a broad spectrum – not just from the ‘Alt Right’.) Israel is a sovereign state, so that is not a solution, and that means it doesn’t matter whether Israel builds settlements or not – so long as Israel exists as a nation, Palestine will not accept a peace solution.

So Resolution 2334 simply supports a party that has no intention of ever finding peace. And if we can figure this out, surely so can someone with considerable experience in foreign affairs, such as Murray McCully.

So what is going on?

Britain supported the resolution, and the US didn’t veto it. This means that there is a good chance that the US is behind this, in some form. So are we just puppets of the US?

What is worse, this can be seen as part of a move on the part of the Obama administration to stick it to Trump – who is pro Israel – and so puts us offside with the new US administration. It doesn’t matter to Obama – he’s heading into retirement. But it might matter a lot to us, with the possibility of a bipartisan trade deal on the table, and a threat that if we don’t ‘behave’, the deal is off.

Surely Murray McCully is smarter than that? Surely he wouldn’t risk our relationships with our major trading partners?

And the fact that Bill English has not said a word on the subject – and that many of his MPs didn’t know about it – suggests a smoke and mirrors agenda that China would be proud of.

So, far from thinking that changing my vote over this is trashing our country, I am now firmly of the belief that this is the way to go. I don’t like the alternatives, but I don’t think I like the direction this Government is going either.

And the final straw was NZ NOT making a statement about the Palestinian terror attack on Israel, killing 4 Israelis. Now, it seems, NZ supports terrorists as well. If we want peace in the Middle East, we have to support peace – not stay silent about ghastly attacks because we side with the aggressors.

So, my attitude has turned completely, mostly thanks to the power of WO and its influence. These articles presented were factual and reasoned, and caused me to change my views, not through emotions, but through facts.

Never underestimate the power of good journalism. It is just a pity we don’t see more of it in the world.

Keep it up Whale Oil.