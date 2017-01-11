I thought nobody cared. A beltway issue…

Via the Tipline

NZHerald has published three letters on 2334 – this issue is still getting people hot under the collar.

Bill English is yet to fully comment and McCully only came out with something after his office was vandalised.

Maybe the Palestinians understand that violence is the way to winning – at least in the eyes of NZ.

People are looking for a new champion. It isn’t Andrew Little who, like Martyn Bradbury, has come out with glee that a National government would back stab Israel like that.

As I said before, we’re on the wrong side of history. And voters are going to make English pay for it.

Watch.