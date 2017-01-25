Is it time for Judge Philippa Cunningham to have remedial lessons?

The Islamic ratbag who assaulted one of his wives with a hammer has been sent to jail after his initial discharge without conviction was overturned.

This is the third time a discharge without conviction from the bench of Judge Philippa Cunningham has been overturned.

An Auckland man who previously escaped a conviction for beating his wife with a hammer has now been handed a jail term. Yasir Mohib pleaded guilty to three violence charges – common assault, assault with a weapon and threatening behaviour – and was discharged without conviction by Judge Philippa Cunningham. She ruled the consequences of convictions were out of proportion to the gravity of the offending, in particular the possibility Mohib, who has three New Zealand-born children, might be deported to Pakistan, despite the legal principle that a sentencing judge should not usurp the role of immigration authorities. The controversial decision was later overturned by the High Court and labelled “plainly wrong” by Justice Edwin Wylie, who said the district court judge failed to correctly identify the seriousness of the attack. He sent the case back to the Auckland District Court for a new hearing, where Judge Grant Fraser sentenced Mohib to 12 months in prison. “This was a prolonged assault, firstly with slapping and punching to the head and then an assault consequential upon that by raining multiple blows down on your wife,” said Judge Fraser. “The victim begged for her life and you relented at that point and hugged her.” Despite pleading guilty, Mohib denied striking her with a hammer and his wife later recanted her statement to police where she said a hammer was the weapon.

Perhaps Her Honour Judge Jan-Marie Doogue , the Chief District Court Judge of New Zealand, needs to have a wee chat with Cunningham DCJ.

After three discharge without conviction decisions being overturned she is right up there in the dud judge ranks.

– NZ Herald