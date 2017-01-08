Today’s Trivia

Welcome to Daily Trivia.

In Korea, babies are 1 year old the day they are born and are a year older every Jan. 1st. This is called East Asian Age Reckoning (Source)

Having your alarm go off more than once in the morning doesn’t “slowly wake you up”, but actually makes it harder by causing you to restart the deep sleep cycle over and over again each time you hit snooze (Source)

Rock Paper Scissors has Asian origin and dates back to 207 BC where it was originally called ‘hand command’ (Source)

More US citizens have died in Chicago than fighting in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan since 2001 (Source)

Baby Boomers were nicknamed the “Me Generation” due to their perceived narcissism. (Source)

