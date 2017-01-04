Tax payers should not fund abortions says Donald Trump

Women’s rights activists have at the core of their argument that access to a safe medical abortion is their right and that the unborn child is part of their body and therefore they have the right to do to it whatever they want.If we accept their argument then Donald Trump’s stance on a permanent ban on public funding of abortions supports theirs. If it is a woman’s body and a woman’s right to choose, then equally it is also her responsibility.

Trump has made an exception for pregnancies caused by rape so funding an abortion is quite rightly the woman’s responsibility. The government didn’t make her get pregnant. The government did not prevent her from accessing affordable and safe contraception and the government did not make the CHOICES she made that led to her pregnancy.Paying for your own abortion surely is the only truly feminist option as otherwise the woman is acting like a victim of an accident who was in no way responsible for her situation.

Donald Trump during his election campaign issued a call to make permanent the Hyde Amendment that has saved the lives of over 1 million American babies by banning almost all federal taxpayer funding of abortions.

Every year, Congress is forced to fight the battle to protect Americans from being forced to pay for abortions with their tax dollars. …The call for banning taxpayer funding of abortions comes in a new letter from Trump. …Marjorie Dannenfelser of the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List praised Trump for calling for banning taxpayer funding of abortions. “Not only has Mr. Trump doubled down on his three existing commitments to the pro-life movement, he has gone a step further in pledging to protect the Hyde Amendment and the conscience rights of millions of pro-life taxpayers. For a candidate to make additional commitments during a general election is almost unheard of,” Dannenfelser said. -lifenews.com

Your tax dollars pay for abortions in New Zealand. Abortions are free for most New Zealand residents. Even if a woman is not a New Zealand citizen or permanent resident her abortion may still be free so we are funding abortions for non-citizens and residents as well. If a woman is pregnant as a result of rape, ACC is obliged to pay for her treatment. With the exception of rape, do you think the taxpayer should have to pay for what is 100% a woman’s choice? While some may say that getting pregnant is an accident no one can deny that the woman had sex on purpose and that a possible side effect of sex is always pregnancy. Not all women make the choice to have an abortion when an unexpected pregnancy occurs. The taxpayer does not pay for the woman who chooses to give birth so why should they have to pay for the woman who chooses to have an abortion? I still remember how much it cost Cam and me to pay for an excellent obstetrician to deliver both our children as well as the midwife that worked with him. If he and I had to pay then the woman and man who conceived an unwanted baby should pay for their abortion themselves. Why should we the long suffering taxpayer pick up the tab for their poor choices?