Trump simply makes up his own rules

Trump is breaking all the rules. Here are five that appear to be working for him.

Old Rule: Never explain

New Rule: Always arm allies with an explanation The “never explain” rule goes back to Ronald Reagan, who said “if you are explaining, you are losing.” The basic idea is this: If you have an unpleasant action to defend, once you start explaining it, you have lost. Instead, you must brush past the problem, apologize for it (see below) or counter-attack in the face of it—but never “explain” it. But the Trump campaign came to understand that in today’s communications environment—where social interactions between supporters and their friends and neighbors (via Twitter, Facebook or old fashioned face-to-face conversations) are critical—a campaign’s advocates must be armed with “explanations” for their candidate’s actions. The Trump campaign thus replaced the “never explain” rule with a determination to always explain his statements and deeds, no matter how inexplicable they might seem. Trump was refusing to release his tax return because he was “under audit.” The comments on the Access Hollywood tape were “locker room talk.” His statement supporting the invasion of Iraq could be disregarded because it was made on Howard Stern, as a sort of joke that he “said very lightly.” Never mind that these explanations did not satisfy fact-checkers or the media; never mind that they ranged from outright false to downright ridiculous. The point is that Trump supporters were armed with an explanation that they accepted and that enabled them to defend their candidate in the face of withering attacks.

Old Rule: Apologize and move on

New Rule: Never apologize and double down At the heart of the old set of rules was a basic idea: Everyone makes mistakes; when you do, offer a heartfelt apology, and then try to move on. Apologizing has become so widespread in crisis communications that pundits analyze corporate apologies each year to praise the most effective ones. In the 2016 campaign, Hillary Clinton apologized for over a dozen things, ranging from her 1996 use of the word “super-predator,” to her 2002 vote in support of the Iraq War, to her 2009 decision to use a private email server at the State Department, to her 2016 use of the phrase “basket of deplorables.” Trump, by contrast, almost never apologized in 2016. Not for attacking John McCain, a heroic POW. Not for belittling a beauty queen. Not for besmirching a Gold Star family. Not for calling immigrants “rapists.” Not for urging supporters to beat up dissenters at rallies. And not for about 100 other things that “best practice” communications advice would say that someone absolutely, positively must apologize for. And not only did Trump refuse to apologize for these many errors, insults or mistakes, he often doubled down on attacks or controversial comments, re-upping his remarks with renewed intensity or further elaboration.

Actually, that’s not really a new rule. I’ve always lived by the “never apologise, but if you have to, make it good” rule. Trump has just tweaked it a bit.

Old Rule: Get your facts straight before you comment

New Rule: Go with your gut, quickly Of all the aspects of Trump’s Twitter-driven campaign, the most under appreciated was its ability to operate at breakneck speed. After virtually every single news event that occured in the 18 months since he announced his bid for president, Trump was the first Republican or Democrat to comment—because his comments came straight from the gut, in rapidly fired, 140-character shots. While other candidates as well as the Obama White House took time to assess the facts behind a terrorist attack, a new economic statistic or a ghastly crime, and then took time to develop a thoughtful statement, to be cleared by substantive experts and hierarchical chains-of-authority before being released, Trump immediately fired off a tweet with his take, dominating early coverage of events and making sure his voice was heard. Were Trump’s tweets often wrong? Yes. Trump often placed blame erroneously, failed to grasp the true significance of an event or got his facts totally incorrect. But by getting his voice out first, getting his views out ahead of the deluge of commentary and speculation and opining that has become a regular part of the news cycle, Trump made sure he was heard and his points were absorbed by the public. Trump traded making mistakes for having more impact. Putting aside the question of whether we are living in a “post-truth” world, there can be little doubt that “narrative” is critical to public understanding of events—and shaping that narrative early is more effective than trying to reconfigure it later.

Lies get twice around the world before the truth gets its boots on. This also works in politics where the original statement, no matter how absurd, is the one that makes it to people’s attention, while the explanation as to why it was wrong never arrives.

Old Rule: Don’t feud with people who buy ink by the barrel

New Rule: You can score points by going to war with the media Experts disagree on who coined the old adage “Don’t fight with people who buy ink by the barrel,” but generations of political pros and corporate communicators have lived by it. Even as “ink” has morphed into “pixels” in the digital age, the basic idea has remained the same: Political and business leaders may be able to fight against specific stories or points in the press, but they cannot win in the long run by going to war against the press corps as a whole. Trump clearly wrote a new rule here as well—not by objecting to particular stories or particular outlets, but by waging an all-out assault on the “mainstream media,” including the most respected press organizations (the “failing” New York Times), and even on (“bimbo”) Megyn Kelly, the most visible journalist working for conservative media titan Fox News. (She has since been hired by NBC.) Some Trump speeches included more attacks on the press than on his political opponents, and Trump supporters relished it.

As I like to say, they may buy ink by the barrel, but I buy electricity by the Megawatt/hour. And it’s a lot cheaper. Trump has mainstreamed what bloggers have been doing for over a decade.

Old Rule: Drive a consistent message, consistently

New Rule: Adapt constantly, disorient your opponents and the media One oft-repeated opinion about the 2016 campaign is that Trump had a consistent, effective message (“Make America Great Again”), while Clinton lacked a similar unifying theme. I disagree: I think the Clinton campaign’s “Stronger Together” message was as coherent and evocative to her supporters as “#MAGA” was to Trump’s. In fact, what Trump did that was innovative on the message front was not his consistent driving of the “MAGA” message, but rather, it was the opposite—his constant changing of messages, almost without regard to whether they were working or not, in an effective effort to disorient his opponents and the media covering him. He would hit his primary opponents with a vicious nickname, and then an enthusiastic embrace. On various days, Trump boasted of meeting Putin, said he had never met Putin, said he would work with Putin, said he was tough enough to take on Putin. He insulted minority voters even as he told them they had nothing to lose by joining him. He was for a ban on Muslim immigration except when he was not; he was for a deportation force unless he wasn’t; he was going to get the Mexicans to pay for the wall but then he wasn’t. He told 100 million Americans on television he didn’t want to raise Bill Clinton’s alleged infidelities at the first debate because Chelsea Clinton was in the live audience; then he did so at the second debate, in front of 90 million Americans and the former first family. He out-and-out denied saying many things that he had absolutely, positively, been captured on video tape saying. After the campaign, this all got swept into a nostrum about taking Trump “seriously, but not literally.” But this fails to appreciate how Trump befuddled political opponents and media coverage by constantly shifting positions, arguments and attacks. The campaign relied on the very short memories generated by the rapidly scrolling Twitter feed and the “Breaking News” appetite of cable television to confuse without suffering much in the way of consequences. Candidates were left unsure of exactly what Trump stand they were opposing—and flummoxed reporters mostly just paroted back the latest Trump declaration. Thus, the 2016 Trump campaign did not just “break all the rules”—it wrote an entirely new rule book. Always arm allies with explanations. Never apologize. Respond immediately. Do not fear conflict with the media. Constantly adapt and disorient.

But now Trump is getting to the business end. Now he must also deliver on expectations. And it will be interesting to see if these “new rules” suit once people realise that America’s not Great again.

– Politico