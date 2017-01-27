In Trump’s America dead people, illegal aliens and Martyn Martin Bradbury won’t be able to vote

We highlighted last election how Martyn Bradbury appeared on the electoral roll twice, once as Martyn Bradbury and once as Martin Bradbury making it possible for him to vote twice. President Trump has decided to crack down on voter fraud which is timely since ex-President Obama in an interview before the election encouraged families that contained illegal aliens to vote. While he did make it clear that only the members of the family who were citizens could legally vote he also explained that they didn’t need to fear that voting would make it possible for immigration authorities to track a person down and come for the ” undocumented” members of the person’s family.

After playing a clip of the interview late last week, Cavuto brought on former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer for a follow-up discussion. “I can’t believe that I heard what I heard!” said the FBN host. “It was very clear that the question that was being asked was about illegals voting and them being afraid they might be reported to Border Security.” -dailywire.com

President Trump told congressional leaders at a White House meeting this week that he lost the popular vote because of widespread voter fraud. Trump was doubling down on claims he had made in November, when he said he would’ve won the popular vote had it not been for the illegals and dead people who voted for Hillary Clinton. Clinton won the popular vote by 2.8 million votes, but Trump believes there were 3 million to 5 million votes cast illegally for her. While liberal mainstream media have mocked Trump by saying there’s “no evidence” to back up his claims, voter advocacy groups like True The Vote said they have verified more than 3 million votes cast by non-citizens. “True the Vote absolutely supports President-elect Trump’s recent comment about the impact of illegal voting, as reflected in the national popular vote. We are still collecting data and will be for several months, but our intent is to publish a comprehensive study on the significant impact of illegal voting in all of its many forms and begin a national discussion on how voters, states, and the Trump Administration can best address this growing problem.” -bizpacreview.com

Whether or not you believe Trump’s claims I am sure we all can agree that preventing illegal voting is a very important part of protecting the integrity of democratic elections. When Cameron visited Fiji to witness their democratic election he was really impressed by a voting system that was superior to New Zealands’ on many levels particularly when it came to preventing voter fraud.