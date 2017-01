If you didn’t see it, I will spare you the experience by not linking to it. Andrew Little is funnier in an ironic way because he doesn’t mean to be. But to think that a political State of the Nation speech needs the audience warming up like they do at a comedy festival before the headline act comes out… well… there is that irony again.

Been feeling guilty? Time to sort that out.

Click Here to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.