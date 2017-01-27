Tweet of the Day

The media have fallen in behind the left in trying to vilify Peter Thiel. Thiel has been chosen by Trump. That’s his “crime”. But now Labour and the media are upset Thiel has “bought” himself into the country.

Except… it was done under Helen’s watch.

Watching them try and justify their circular outrage has been delightful.

The New Zealand Herald revealed this week that Mr Thiel – a donor to Donald Trump’s election campaign – has been a New Zealand citizen since June 2011, prompting questions over whether he spent the required amount of time living here. Normally a permanent resident has to spend more than 70 percent of their time in New Zealand over five years before they can apply for citizenship. Nathan Guy, who was Internal Affairs Minister at the time, told RNZ that Mr Thiel was granted citizenship under a provision of the Citizenship Act stating it would be “in the public interest due to exceptional circumstances of a humanitarian or other nature”, even if the person did not meet normal criteria. Mr Thiel has sunk millions of dollars into New Zealand companies, including accounting software start-up Xero, before and after being granted citizenship. That included $15m he put into a partnership between his New Zealand-based company Valar Ventures and the New Zealand Venture Investment Fund (NZVIF), which was finalised in December 2011 – a few months after he gained citizenship – and publicly announced in March 2012. He also donated $1m to the Christchurch earthquake appeal fund in April 2011 – a gesture then-Prime Minister John Key labelled “very generous” in a parliamentary debate in 2013.

This country’s left and media continue to treat people like Thiel as an enemy. Ask Owen Glenn how it worked out for him to try and share his wealth around.

I’m truly embarrassed for the rest of us that we are that petty, small minded and self-destructive.

We need a few more Thiels and a lot fewer politicians and “journalists”

– Twitter, RNZ