This man wants to take money from the old and give it to the young
UN Resolution 2334 made Jerusalem the target of a Palestinian terror attack

by SB on January 9, 2017 at 7:45am

The latest terror attack target in Jerusalem was determined by Murray McCully, John Kerry and Barack Obama’s disgusting anti-Israel resolution. The resolution declared Judaism’s holiest site, The Temple Mount and the Western Wall an exclusively Muslim Shrine. It ignored history and the fact that the Muslim Mosque is built on top of the ruins of previous Jewish temples. The resolution painted a huge bullseye on Jerusalem and is likely the justification for the latest Palestinian terrorist truck attack.

McCully, Kerry and Obama have blood on their hands. Far from promoting peace and a two-state solution the UN resolution that they drafted has been taken as a declaration of war on The Jewish people in Jerusalem by the emboldened Palestinian Muslim terrorists. In their minds, they have the approval of the United Nations for their actions because in their minds Jerusalem is now Palestinian territory.

