Upside to Winston’s Pike grandstanding: It’s upset Angry Andy

Labour leader Andrew Little has fired back at Winston Peters over Pike River – saying Peters’ comments about being among the first to re-enter the mine were “cheap”.

In December Peters said he would be willing to be among the first to enter the drift, and at a public meeting at the Paroa Hotel in Greymouth today he criticised Labour’s stance on Pike River.

That drew a response from Little.

“One thing I am never going to be challenged by Winston on is my commitment to Pike River. And the difference between me and Winston Peters is I wasn’t sitting in a Cabinet in the 1990s that undermined our health and safety regulations in mine regulations, specifically,” Little told the Herald.

“This is a serious issue. Put aside the, I thought, cheap call about Winston leading a team in there – that is disrespectful to the mines rescue folks and others who are experts – you do want the best possible decision to be made.”