Upside to Winston’s Pike grandstanding: It’s upset Angry Andy

Labour leader Andrew Little has fired back at Winston Peters over Pike River – saying Peters’ comments about being among the first to re-enter the mine were “cheap”.
In December Peters said he would be willing to be among the first to enter the drift, and at a public meeting at the Paroa Hotel in Greymouth today he criticised Labour’s stance on Pike River.
That drew a response from Little.
“One thing I am never going to be challenged by Winston on is my commitment to Pike River. And the difference between me and Winston Peters is I wasn’t sitting in a Cabinet in the 1990s that undermined our health and safety regulations in mine regulations, specifically,” Little told the Herald.
“This is a serious issue. Put aside the, I thought, cheap call about Winston leading a team in there – that is disrespectful to the mines rescue folks and others who are experts – you do want the best possible decision to be made.”
I think Winston’s point is that he considers it safe to be there. Not that he’s going to lead the expedition.
Peters would not confirm to the Herald that he wouldn’t help form a Government without a commitment to a mine re-entry.
“We don’t need translations about how the English language works … a bottom line is a bottom line.
“Joe Bloggs down here in the West Coast knows what the bottom line means. Bernie didn’t get it wrong, so why would you?”
Prime Minister Bill English has said the safety reforms that followed a Royal Commission into the 2010 disaster meant there were strict legal requirements about painting a one-storey house, let alone entering a potentially volatile mine.
Pike River was the “most dangerous workplace in New Zealand”, he said, and approving a re-entry would go against the very health and safety laws passed by Parliament in response to the disaster.
That’s exactly why Winston can push this issue so hard. He’ll never get to do it. In the mean time, he’s annoying Little and English. Job done.
– NZ Herald
Whaleoil on a phone, iPad or tablet without ads is so fast!
Click Here to subscribe to a FAST ad-free Whaleoil.