Weaponising the complaints process and intimidating sponsors

Where have we heard this before? It’s now a standard strategy of those who are lefty liberal disrupters.
The ministry’s head of Animal Welfare Compliance, Chris Rodwell, said he couldn’t comment on the footage as it was being investigated, but admitted the current codes of welfare were difficult to enforce.
“We are developing some regulations, what you’ll find is that there’ll be some regulations in development which will allow us to have some extra teeth in terms of the enforcement.”
NZ Rodeo Cowboys Association president Marty Deans denies any electric prodders were used on calves at the Mid Northern Rodeo.
He said that while the footage showed a man holding an electric prodder moving his hand towards a calf, the man never used the prodder on a calf.
Other footage includes a calf being violently somersaulted during a roping tournament, a calf limping after being ridden, a horse’s mane being yanked to stop it bucking, and a cow crawling on its knees trying to escape being ridden.
The solution? Ban all rodeos.
SPCA chief scientific officer Arnja Dale said the practise of calf-roping should be banned with New Zealand’s rodeo framework.
She told Checkpoint rodeos were a sport with history in America, but they had no purpose in New Zealand and should be banned all together.
Oh cool. Can we get rid of everything else that doesn’t have any history in New Zealand? Like, baseball. Halloween. Black Friday sales.
But SAFE isn’t getting very far.
With their petition rejected by the government, SAFE is asking people to boycott businesses sponsoring rodeos.
Travel agent chain House of Travel last year forced one of its regional stores to stop sponsoring a rodeo, citing ethical concerns, saying rodeo did not fit within its values.
Same playbook. Same play.
– RNZ
Whaleoil on a phone, iPad or tablet without ads is so fast!
Click Here to subscribe to a FAST ad-free Whaleoil.