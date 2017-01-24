Weaponising the complaints process and intimidating sponsors

Where have we heard this before? It’s now a standard strategy of those who are lefty liberal disrupters.

The ministry’s head of Animal Welfare Compliance, Chris Rodwell, said he couldn’t comment on the footage as it was being investigated, but admitted the current codes of welfare were difficult to enforce.

“We are developing some regulations, what you’ll find is that there’ll be some regulations in development which will allow us to have some extra teeth in terms of the enforcement.”

NZ Rodeo Cowboys Association president Marty Deans denies any electric prodders were used on calves at the Mid Northern Rodeo.

He said that while the footage showed a man holding an electric prodder moving his hand towards a calf, the man never used the prodder on a calf.

Other footage includes a calf being violently somersaulted during a roping tournament, a calf limping after being ridden, a horse’s mane being yanked to stop it bucking, and a cow crawling on its knees trying to escape being ridden.