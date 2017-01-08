Well it didn’t take long for the festive season goodwill to fade

via email

The submitter writes…

The tosser in the photo parked his Maserati in the disabled car park space outside the front of The Coffee Club at the Hobsonville Shopping Centre this morning so that he would not be inconvenienced whilst waiting for his coffee order.

Checked his windscreen and dashboard, no disability card.

Plenty of parking less than 20 metres away.

It also just so happened that when I walked around the corner a car with a disability card on the dashboard was parked away from the shops as no disability spaces were available… because of this ……