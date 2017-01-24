Wellington Sevens: declining interest, declining wins and declining fun

The Wellington Sevens’ shift from a boozy “mates day out” to “family-friendly” event would have put a lot of fans off, a marketing expert says. The event, which was once considered the capital’s party event of the summer and sold out within minutes, now struggles to pull fans through the turnstiles.

An Otago University sports marketing expert says the Wellington Sevens’ shift away from its party reputation, which proved so successful in previous years, has put some fans off. About 15,000 people are expected to attend this weekend’s tournament at the 34,500-seat Westpac Stadium, which is now in its 18th year.

Otago University sports marketing expert Dr John Guthrie said resurrecting flagging interest in the Sevens was “always going to be hard work.” “I think the Wellington crowd has just got a bit tired of it and it’s going to be a challenge,” he said. “I think it’s a hard journey back.” While Guthrie believed the Sevens’ brand still had pulling power, he said the shift away from its party reputation, which proved so successful in previous years, had put some fans off. “I’m not convinced that it will be an easy strategy to make the event totally family-friendly … it’s never been as productive as the 20 to 30-year-olds ‘mates day out’ kind of event.”

– Stuff