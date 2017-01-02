Whaleoil by the numbers

This time of year always leads to reflection, although I have successfully resisted these kinds of post until now. Just like I don’t think we should run “predictions”.

The reason this post exists is that someone emailed me to say that another blog owner says that Whaleoil should be grateful for all the traffic it sends our way.

It caused me to have a look at last year’s incoming links traffic. No surprise, the most visitors come directly from searches, followed by Twitter and Facebook where we publish our links and stories.

Here is Whaleoil’s Top Ten for incoming visitors that do not use a bookmark or type in the site address.

Those are annual figures. So on average, Kiwiblog sends us almost 77 visitors every day of the year.

As you know, there has been a deliberate effort to stop people coming to Whaleoil from other blogs, newspapers and Social Justice Bully web sites. Some of those are quite successful.

The New Zealand Herald only sent us 485 readers for the whole of 2016. That’s about 1.3 “people” a day, every day. So they are extremely successful at not “leaking” their readers to us. Although Cam would take it personally, I have noticed that the NZ Herald link very, very rarely. They even copy/paste full articles from other media such as the Daily Mail and they don’t even attribute, let alone provide a link.

The Standard has been judiciously using a “do not link” service to hide any incoming links to Whaleoil. But that in itself makes it easy to identify.

954 visitors came via the “do not link” service in addition to about 350 slip-ups where they must have linked directly after all. A total of approximately 1300 visitors in a year, thereby providing us with more than double the readers compared to the NZ Herald.

Some of our traffic comes from unexpected places. underwear4men.com has sent us 213 readers. Goodness knows why. Although we did run a story on Kim Dotcom’s underpants once. Legitimately. An actual photo of his custom-made underwear. You never know what interests people I guess.

This one will be of interest to Colin Craig, who suggests a conspiracy between John Stringer and Whaleoil. Stringer runs the CoNZervative Blog, which sent us a whopping…. 39 readers for 2016. Some conspiracy.

As for being grateful to other blogs for their traffic?

Chris Trotter? 5,232.

PM of NZ? 1,235.

No Minister? 935.

YourNZ? 472.

LF? 281.

So should we be grateful… to anyone? Not really. Here’s Google Analytics showing our HOURLY sessions. That’s as close to “visitors” and doesn’t count page views.

December is a slow month for everyone. But even on, say, the 24th of December, our peak sessions for the busiest hour was 1,121. That means we have 1,121 unique IP numbers coming in during the hour spending time on Whaleoil. In a SINGLE hour.

That puts the traffic we get from other sites in perspective.

Whatever we get from Kiwiblog in a year, on an average DAY, we get that in about 7 or 8 hours.

What we get from the NZ Herald in a year, we get in less than 30 minutes.

So are we grateful for any traffic other NZ sites send us? In principle, yes.

Practically, they might as well not exist.

Prologue Epilogue: The project to starve Whaleoil of incoming traffic from other news sites and blogs has clearly been successful. The numbers are practically close to zero. And yet, here we are. Still.