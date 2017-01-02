Whaleoil General Debate is brought to you by

use coupon code WHALE OIL to get 10% off e-cigarettes and e-liquids

Morning everyone, and welcome to Whaleoil’s daily General Debate post (another one called Backchat will start at 6pm). To participate you’ll need to register a free Disqus account.

There are some rules, and if there is one thing about Whaleoil that you need to know is that these rules are dispassionately and strictly enforced.